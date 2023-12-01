UFC Austin: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan Preview & Best Bets

A top-10 lightweight bout headlines UFC Austin as No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush and No. 6 Arman Tsarukyan.

No. 8 ranked bantamweight Rob Font faces No. 2 Deiveson Figueiredo. Font is coming off a loss to Cory Sandhagen as part of a 1-3 record over his previous four fights. Meanwhile, Figueiredo moves up to 135 lbs after going 1-2-1 in his championship series with UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno.

Font is three inches taller and has a 3.5-inch reach advantage. Figueiredo has a better knockdown rate at 0.99 than Font’s 0.52, but all of his power metrics have to be considered in the context of fighting in a lower-weight class. Font lands 5.71 significant strikes per minute, 2.62 more than Figueiredo, and they absorb at a similar rate. Figueiredo is the more active wrestler and submission artist, but the gap isn’t significant.

Font is the favorite at -138, but there are a lot of unknowns with Figueiredo’s division move. Expect this one to go the distance at -110.

No. 12 ranked lightweight Jalin Turner takes on veteran No. 13 Bobby Green. Turner is coming off back-to-back losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker but was riding a five-fight win streak before those bouts. Green is riding a two-fight win streak, coming off a notable knockout of Grant Dawson.

Turner has a significant size advantage, being five inches taller and having a six-inch reach advantage. Green lands 0.33 more significant strikes per minute and absorbs 0.95 fewer. Green averages more takedowns, but Turner is the more active submission artist. However, this fight will likely take place on the feet. Expect Turner to have the early advantage, striking from distance. Still, once Green figures out his timing and space, he should start to find his mark.

Turner is taking this fight on short notice. While Green has previously been guilty of failing to pull the trigger, he’s been more aggressive in his last few contests. Green is a live dog at +172.

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Beneil Dariush takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Dariush enters off a loss to Charles Oliveira but had an eight-fight win streak before that. Tsarukyan has won two straight and seven of his last eight.

Dariush is three inches taller, but Tsarukyan has a half-inch reach advantage. Both are well-rounded fighters. They don’t have overwhelming power, but it’s there, and they land significant strikes at a similar rate. Tsarukyan averages 3.43 takedowns per 15 minutes to Dariush’s 1.91, but both have solid takedown defense rates. Also, Dariush averages 0.88 submission attempts to Tsarukyan’s zero.

This fight is extremely interesting. Dariush has climbed to the top of the mountain but could not reach its peak, while Tsarukyan is still making his ascent. Dariush is very consistent and could walk down Tsarukyan and beat him in a battle of attrition. This bout should be a pick ’em, so we’ll side with the underdog and take Dariush at +225.

