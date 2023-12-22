Warren Sharp has a Bengals’ Chase Brown Prop Worth Considering

In the upcoming NFL matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, the focus is intensifying on Chase Brown, especially in light of Ja’Marr Chase being sidelined. Renowned SportsGrid analyst Warren Sharp offers a keen insight into the evolving situation and its implications for player props betting.

Sharp starts by highlighting the increased opportunities for Brown. “With Ja’Marr Chase out, Chase Brown is poised to step up for the Bengals. I’m bullish on his over for receiving yardage prop,” he says. The line movement reflects this sentiment, with Sharp noting, “It’s now at 17.5 at MGM. I managed to snag some 15.5 at a few off-market books, though most are around 16.5. The adjustment to 17 shows the books are struggling to find the right number.”

The statistical backdrop supports Sharp’s confidence in Brown. Last week, the first time Brown’s receiving yardage was lined at 8.5, he surpassed it with ease, notching 29.5 yards, even with Ja’Marr Chase in play. “With Chase out, Brown’s chances only get better,” Sharp asserts. “He’s shown explosive potential, regularly exceeding his receiving props despite limited targets.”

Sharp also points out the vulnerabilities in the Steelers’ defense, which could play to Brown’s strengths. “Since Week 12, the Steelers have allowed 8.6 yards per attempt to running back targets, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Injuries in their secondary could add to Brown’s explosiveness,” he explains.

Sharp sees a clear path for Brown in this tightly contested game. “The uncertainty surrounding Brown’s limited playtime is an opportunity for bettors. The Bengals can’t afford to wait; they need to leverage his explosive playmaking now, particularly with Chase out. Therefore, betting over on his receiving yards seems like a savvy move,” Sharp concludes.

