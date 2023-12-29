Warren Sharp Sees Both the Rams and Giants Passing Big in Week 17

As the season progresses, the LA Rams and the New York Giants prepare for an intriguing NFL matchup, with both teams showing unique strengths and weaknesses. Football analyst Warren Sharp offers valuable insights into the dynamics of this game.

Rams vs. Giants Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Rams -6 (-106) | Giants +6 (-115)

Rams -6 (-106) | Giants +6 (-115) Moneyline: Rams (-240) | Giants (+198)

Rams (-240) | Giants (+198) Total: OVER 43.5 (-110) | UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Sharp points out a key vulnerability in the Rams’ defense: “The LA Rams have been a great story down the close of the season. However, this defense is the most sensitive to play action in the NFL.” The Rams have struggled against play action since Week 10, ranking dead last in EPA per attempt allowed, success rate allowed, and yards per attempt, allowing a staggering 11.9 yards per attempt. Conversely, they excel when facing non-play action passes, allowing only 4.4 yards per attempt, the best in the NFL, and ranking number two in success rate and nine in EPA per attempt.

Sharp believes that the New York Giants, led by new quarterback Tyrod Taylor, must adapt to exploit this weakness: “The Giants don’t typically utilize a lot of play action, but if they want to have success moving the ball through the air, they’re going to have to install more play action in this game against this Rams defense.”

On the offensive front, the Rams have been formidable, especially with the trio of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams. Sharp notes, “Look at what this team has done offensively since they’ve had all three of those players in the lineup and healthy this year.” The Rams scored impressively in recent games, putting up 37 points against the Arizona Cardinals, 36 against the Cleveland Browns, 31 against the Baltimore Ravens, 28 against the Washington Commanders, and 30 against the New Orleans Saints.

Sharp anticipates a strong offensive showing from the Rams: “I expect they’re going to have a good day offensively here against this Giants team.” However, he also mentions Stafford’s struggle against blitzes, a tactic likely to be employed by Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. If Stafford can quickly release the ball, the Rams could score high.

This game presents a chess match of strategies, with the Rams’ offensive power facing off against a Giants team that needs to adapt and exploit the Rams’ defensive weakness to play action. Bettors should weigh these factors carefully, as the game could hinge on the Giants’ ability to implement a successful play-action strategy and the Rams’ offensive consistency under pressure.

