What is Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s Greatest Weakness?

Under the leadership of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a crucial juncture. The team’s struggles this NFL season are not merely a reflection of Tomlin’s decision-making but are attributed to significant injuries and suspensions affecting key players.

The Steelers have been hit hard by injuries, especially in crucial positions. Kenny Pickett has missed two and a half games, during which the team suffered losses. The linebacker corps has been severely weakened, and the secondary has faced its own challenges. Damontae Kazee is currently suspended for the year pending appeal, and Minkah Fitzpatrick has been sidelined for at least this week after missing more than half of Saturday’s loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Fitzpatrick has also dealt with various injuries throughout the season, suffering from four different ailments.

Critics suggesting a coaching change in light of these challenges are missing the bigger picture. The real issue lies in the Steelers’ offensive staff, which may require significant changes if not a complete overhaul. The team needs an offensive coordinator who is not just qualified but extraordinary, a caliber of talent they haven’t seen since around 2008 or 2005.

This responsibility falls on Tomlin. His major weakness has been his inability to surround himself with the best coaching staff. When he became the Steelers’ head coach, he inherited very good coordinators like Bruce Arians and Dick LeBeau. However, his subsequent appointments haven’t matched that level of excellence. The case of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who Tomlin had to decide to let go of himself this season, is particularly striking. With an average scoring career output ranking 57th out of 130 in his collegiate career, his appointment to an NFL OC position raises questions.

The Steelers’ challenges this season extend beyond injuries and suspensions. They reflect a more profound need for strategic changes within the coaching staff, particularly in the offensive department. The onus is on Mike Tomlin to recognize this and act accordingly to steer the Pittsburgh Steelers back to their winning ways.

