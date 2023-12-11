Will Shohei Ohtani Become a Bust on the Mound for LA?

The LA Dodgers have made a colossal investment in Shohei Ohtani, signing him to a 10-year, $700 million contract. While many in the world of MLB are celebrating this historic deal, there are those who view it with a critical eye, questioning its long-term viability for the Dodgers.

At 29 years old and not expected to pitch this year, possibly even longer, the deal is indeed a gamble. The Dodgers are essentially banking on Ohtani delivering a performance akin to a combination of Barry Bonds at the plate and an all-time great pitcher. This expectation sets an incredibly high bar.

Critics argue that while the Dodgers will likely recoup their investment through marketing and other revenue streams, the actual on-field production might not live up to the staggering $700 million figure. A bold prediction is that Ohtani may not even make 100 starts as a pitcher over the course of the decade-long contract.

The question remains: Will Ohtani’s tenure with the Dodgers redefine the value of a player in MLB, or will it become a cautionary tale of high-stakes investments in sports? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain â€“ all eyes will be on Ohtani and the LA Dodgers in the seasons to come.

