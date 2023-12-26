Will the Timberwolves Deliver as Road Dogs in Oklahoma City?

We’re previewing two of the most surprising teams in the NBA: the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Timberwolves boast the best defense in the league, truly setting them apart. Their defensive prowess has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Then, there’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who currently ranks fourth in the MVP race at +600, which is quite remarkable. With the Thunder holding a plethora of draft picks, speculation is rife about whether they’ll use these to acquire a star player to complement SGA and Chet Holmgren, leading the ROY race at -165.

Breaking down this game, it’s clear we’re in for a thrilling matchup. Both teams are performing exceptionally well, arguably better than any other team in the league right now. However, the prediction leans towards the Timberwolves on the money line at +112. This team, with its top-tier defense, seems unbeatable. The performance of Rudy Gobert, leading the DPOY race at -150, has been phenomenal, arguably the best we’ve seen from him in a very long time.

Therefore, look at the Minnesota Timberwolves +2 points and on the moneyline. This seems like a favorable position for them. Additionally, Anthony Edwards (+5500) deserves mention in the MVP conversation. He’s among the top 10 players in the NBA, with his incredible scoring ability and impressive defense.

Confidently back the Minnesota Timberwolves on the moneyline and the spread for their road game tonight.

