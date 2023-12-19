Writing Off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles is Silly

The Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, is a topic of much NFL discussion as the regular season nears its end. Despite concerns about the offense being ‘broken,’ it’s important to note the resilience and winning mentality that Hurts brings to the team.

Hurts has demonstrated remarkable tenacity throughout his career. Remember, this is a quarterback who faced immense adversity after being benched in a national championship game at Alabama. Such an experience could have ended the career of many quarterbacks, but not Hurts. He bounced back with a Heisman Trophy-worthy season at the University of Oklahoma. Though his rookie season and first playoff appearance, particularly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were not stellar, Hurts showed significant improvement and a capacity to learn from adversity.

Hurts has displayed his fortitude this season, even while dealing with illness. His performance, even when unwell, underscores his commitment and toughness. However, it’s not just Hurts; the entire Eagles team has faced challenges. They’ve encountered a grueling regular season schedule, facing top-tier teams like the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys (twice), Miami Dolphins, and suffering a heavy defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries have also played a part in the Eagles’ struggles. DeVonta Smith has been battling a rib injury, and Hurts himself has been hampered by a knee injury. These health issues, compounded by a lack of a bye week to recuperate, have certainly affected the team’s performance.

Looking at the bigger picture, the main concern for the Eagles might not be their own performance but the formidable form of the 49ers. San Francisco is playing at a level that seems unbeatable by any team in the NFL. For the Eagles, the path to success in the postseason will require overcoming these challenges and harnessing the resilience and leadership of players like Jalen Hurts.

