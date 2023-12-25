Your Ultimate NFL & NBA Christmas Day Betting Guide with Picks, Props, & SGPs

Christmas Day features a perfect eight-pack of games for your holiday viewing pleasure. As usual, the NBA has a five-game slate featuring several contenders and star players. This season, the NFL gets into the Christmas spirit with a tripleheader! We kick off our Christmas Day betting guide with a crossover parlay for bettors who want action all day on both leagues: The Ultimate +2000 Christmas Day NBA/NFL Crossover Parlay.

NBA on Christmas Day Same Game Parlays & Top Player Props

The Ultimate X-Mas Parlay | Christmas Day NBA SGPs: Bucks-Knicks | Warriors-Nuggets | Celtics-Lakers | *76ers-Heat | *Mavs-Suns

NBA Player Props: NBA Player Performance Doubles | Top NBA Christmas Day Player Props

NBA on Christmas: Ranking the 10 X-Mas Teams | All-Time NBA Christmas Performances | Top 10 X-Mas Stars | NBA Christmas Starting 5

* Check back later on Christmas Day

NFL Christmas Day Same Game Parlays, Top Player Props, & Anytime Touchdown Bets

Christmas Day SGPs: Chiefs-Raiders | Giants-Eagles | Ravens-49ers

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders set a franchise record with 63 points. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 20 of 34 attempts for 248 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Running back Josh Jacobs aims for his seventh consecutive game with over 50 scrimmage yards, having already accumulated 335 scrimmage yards and two rushing touchdowns in three division games this season. Wide receiver Davante Adams, with 5+ receptions and 50+ receiving yards in his last five games, is close to his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes completed 73% of his attempts for 305 yards and 2 TDs last Sunday, his fourth 300-yard game this season. He’s 10-1 in career starts against the Raiders, with 217 TD passes in 94 games, tying Dan Marino’s record. Rookie Rashee Rice aims for his fifth consecutive game with 7+ catches and 60+ receiving yards.

NFL Anytime TD Picks: Christmas Day Tripleheader | Previews (Video): Chiefs-Raiders | Giants-Eagles | Ravens-49ers

Rookie QB Tommy DeVito boasts 7 TDs, 1 INT, and a 97.3 rating in five career starts, with over 100 rating in three of his last four games for the New York Giants. RB Saquon Barkley has crossed 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in 2023. WR Wan’Dale Robinson is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with 4+ catches.

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched their third consecutive playoff berth. QB Jalen Hurts set an NFL record with his 12th game of 2+ rushing TDs and joined the elite 40+ rush TDs club for QBs. He’s tied the season record with 14 rushing TDs. RB D’Andre Swift ranked 5th in the NFL with 896 rushing yards going into the week. WR A.J. Brown stands 2nd in receiving yards (1,314) and 5th in receptions (95) this season, while WR DeVonta Smith is close to his second consecutive 1,000-yard season with 74 catches for 957 yards and 6 TDs.

SportsGrid’s NFL Top Player Props: Player Prop Ratings | Christmas Day Slate | Rashee Rice Receiving Yards

NFL Christmas Day MNF Matchup: Ravens @ 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens secured their playoff spot for the second straight year and fifth in the last six. With 268 total yards last week, QB Lamar Jackson aims for his third consecutive game with 70+ rush yards. RB Gus Edwards scored his 11th TD, while TE Isaiah Likely targets his third game in a row with over 70 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The San Francisco 49ers won the NFC West again, their first consecutive division titles since 2011-12. QB Brock Purdy leads the NFL in TD passes (29) and rating (119), with six games at 130+ rating, tying an NFL record. With 1,801 scrimmage yards, RB Christian McCaffrey aims for his eighth consecutive game with 100+ yards. WR Deebo Samuel targets his fifth successive game with a TD. TE George Kittle, third among TEs in receiving yards, aims for his third home game in a row with a TD catch.

Best Bets: Lamer Jackson Rushing Prop | Back the Ravens vs. 49ers

Links: 49ers an Unstoppable Force | Weather Forecast

NFL Christmas Day Weather Forecast: Temp., Rain & Wind

NFL Christmas Day Tripleheader: Raiders-Chiefs | Giants-Eagles | Ravens-49ers