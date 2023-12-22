Your Ultimate NFL Week 16 Betting Guide with Picks, Props, & SGPs

As we head into Week 16 of the NFL season, the excitement is at its peak, with playoff implications on the line for several teams. This week promises a mix of high-stakes matchups and potential playoff previews featuring teams fighting for division titles, wild-card spots, and better seeding.

â€œYou’ve earned the right to play in these important games late in the season,â€ said CBS analyst and two-time Pro Bowler Trent Green, â€œand everyone you win, the next one becomes that much more important.â€

With the regular season winding down, every play, every decision, and every moment counts more than ever, setting the stage for what could be some of the most memorable games of the year. Week 16 features a Saturday doubleheader, ten games on Christmas Eve, and a tripleheader on Christmas Day, as 22 teams are either in playoff position or within one game.

Week 16 NFL Previews & Best Bets

Touchdown Targets: Buffalo’s gunslinger Josh Allen surpassed Kyler Murray with his 10th dual-threat (pass & rush TD) game this season, cementing his place as the NFL’s single-season king of both worlds. | Detroit’s rookie duo dominates! Tight end Sam LaPorta (9 TDs) and running back Jalen Gibbs (8 TDs) join forces for the most rookie touchdown tandem since 2006. | Miami’s undrafted gem running back Raheem Mostert is tied for the third-most TDs in NFL history for an undrafted player, fueling the Dolphins’ playoff push with 18 rushing scores. | Cincinnati’s explosive back Joe Mixon has found the end zone in seven of his last eight games, proving an unstoppable force in the Bengals’ offensive machine.

Week 16 NFL National Game of the Week: Cowboys @ Dolphins

The high-flying Miami Dolphins (274.4 passing yards per game) face a stingy Dallas Cowboys defense (176.9 passing yards allowed) in a Sunday showdown (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX). Miami boasts league-leading big plays with seven 60-yard touchdowns, trailing only the ’98 49ers in NFL history. Dallas, surging since Week 10, averages a league-best 35.2 points with Dak Prescott lighting it up (15 TDs, 1 INT in last 209 attempts).

Week 16 NFL Christmas Eve MNF Matchup: Ravens @ 49ers

NFL Christmas lights shine brightest on the league’s titans as the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) clash with the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) in the Week 16 finale. This historic Monday Night Football showdown marks only the second time since 1970 that two best-record teams meet so late in the season.

Lamar Jackson’s road dominance (6-1, best winning percentage) and clutch play against top teams (13 wins vs. .500+ since 2018) will face a stingy San Francisco defense (3rd-fewest rushing yards allowed). Can Brock Purdy, the NFL’s touchdown and passer rating king, extend his historic season against Baltimore’s league-leading rushing attack? Tune in for a clash of aerial fireworks and ground game grit.

