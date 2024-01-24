3 Chiefs-Ravens Props to Consider Because of Joe Thuney’s Injury

If Jason Kelce did nothing else with his raucous cheering for his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo last weekend, he certainly brought some attention to the NFL’s unheralded heroes, offensive linemen. Now, one of those unheralded heroes and his brother’s teammate is getting headlines for circumstances the Chiefs could do without.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Offensive lineman Joe Thuney is not expected to suit up for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game in Baltimore against the Ravens. The 31-year-old suffered a pectoral injury in last week’s Divisional Round victory over the Bills. Thuney held Buffalo pass rusher Ed Oliver to zero pressures and zero sacks on ten one-on-one situations last week. The injury forced him out after playing 37 snaps against the Bills.

Thuney got the nod for his first All-Pro first-team selection this year and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl. The three-time Super Bowl champion started all 17 games this season and was crucial in protecting Patrick Mahomes. He led Kansas City, playing 97% of offensive snaps this season.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Chiefs @ Ravens Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Chiefs +3.5 (-105) | Ravens -3.5 (-115)

Chiefs +3.5 (-105) | Ravens -3.5 (-115) Moneyline: Chiefs (+166) | Ravens (-198)

Chiefs (+166) | Ravens (-198) Total: OVER 44.5 (-110) | UNDER 44.5 (-110)

While news of the left guard missing practice Wednesday did not move the moneyline or spread, it could impact the props market. Thuney is a playoff vet with 18 career postseason games under his belt while being able to play all over the offensive line. It could be difficult to replicate last week’s protection of Mahomes against the Bills without him.

3 Props to Consider if Joe Thuney is Out

Patrick Mahomes to Throw an Interception: -138

Justin Madubuike to Record a Sack: +150

Patrick Mahomes Under 243.5 Passing Yards: -114

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.