3 Things We Learned From the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys came out on top at home with a controversial victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 17.

SportsGrid looks at what we learned from the Cowboys in their victory.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

1. Dak Prescott Had an MVP Caliber Performance

For a sizable portion of the 2023 campaign, Dak Prescott has been a legitimate MVP candidate for the Dallas Cowboys. Although Lamar Jackson has the award all but locked up, Prescott registered another strong showing on Saturday night, demonstrating why he deserves to be in the conversation this year. Prescott threw for 345 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the Cowboys 20-19 victory over Detroit in Week 17. Entering the last week of the regular season, Prescott has tallied 4,237 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, eight interceptions, 242 rushing yards, and a pair of rushing scores. The MVP might be out of sight for Prescott, but those numbers demonstrate why he’ll likely finish as the runner-up for the coveted award.

2. Cowboys Running Game Remains an Issue

It’s not as though the Dallas Cowboys running back room lacks talent. Tony Pollard, Deuce Vaughn, and Rico Dowdle are a talented trio of backs, but there’s been a lack of consistency with this group in 2023. Behind one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, many expected the strength of this Dallas team to be in the run game. That hasn’t transpired this season and was evident on Saturday against the Lions. Pollard finished the game with 16 carries for 49 yards. If the Cowboys hope to make a deep postseason run, they’ll need more out of Pollard and their running game. The Cowboys have won 16 straight home games, and if they want to extend that streak into January, finding ways to get Pollard and company going is essential.

3. CeeDee Lamb Continues to Make Statement for NFL’s Top Wideout

Many people have been waiting for CeeDee Lamb to make that next step as an elite wide receiver, and he’s finally done that in 2023. Not only has Lamb been able to make the big plays, but he’s also been more consistent on a game-to-game basis. Lamb was sensational for the Cowboys offense on Saturday night, leading the game with 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown. With another monster game in the books, Lamb has now tallied 1,651 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. It’s no secret that Lamb has always been outspoken about how he views himself as a top wideout, but with the numbers he’s managed to register in 2023, the proof is now in the pudding.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.