Bill Belichick Odds: Betting Favorites To Be Coach’s Next Team
Belichick's future is uncertain
Bill Belichick is done with the New England Patriots, but it doesn’t seem like the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is finished coaching in the NFL.
All of the comments made by Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft at last week’s exit press conference in Foxboro, Mass. indicated the former is looking for a new coaching opportunity. It’s only a matter of where.
Four days after Belichick officially left New England, BetMGM put out odds for the 71-year-old’s next team.
Falcons +200
Chargers +400
Commanders +600
Titans +800
Any other NFL team +900
Panthers +1800
Giants +2500
Saints +3000
Jets +5000
Atlanta being listed as the betting favorite is no surprise. The Falcons were the first team rumored as a potential Belichick landing spot following his Patriots exit, and Arthur Blank’s team reportedly has had an interest in acquiring the legendary coach “for weeks.” Furthermore, Rob Gronkowski heard rumblings that Atlanta is “coming in hot” for Belichick.
The best might be “any other team” at 9-1, though. The Cowboys fall under that umbrella, and Dallas might be in the coaching market after Mike McCarthy and company were embarrassed by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. There’s also a well-known mutual respect between Belichick and Jerry Jones.
The betting market is volatile, and teams with coaching vacancies figure to start making moves as we close in on a month away from the NFL Scouting Combine. So, if you love any of those prices listed above, you might want to act fast.