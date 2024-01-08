CJ Stroud’s Playoff Push: Unpacking the Texans’ Strategy

The Houston Texans have clinched a playoff berth, mainly due to the remarkable performance of CJ Stroud in his debut season. However, the path to the playoffs wasn’t without challenges, particularly highlighted in their Week 18 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.

One cannot help but express disappointment in the playcalling of Bobby Slowik, the Texans’ offensive coordinator. Despite a promising start with a well-designed opening play, the overall strategy left much to be desired. Against the Colts’ defense, which is vulnerable to passing attacks, Houston’s decision to focus on running plays was baffling. They executed 15 running back runs on early downs, which only accumulated a meager 45 yards, averaging three yards per carry with a 20% success rate. In contrast, their passing plays were far more effective, averaging 12.8 yards per attempt with a 46% success rate. This discrepancy in play effectiveness raises questions about the Texans’ offensive game plan.

As we look ahead to the Texans’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns, there are concerns regarding Stroud’s performance against different defensive styles. The Browns, known for their high rates of man coverage and a top-five pressure rate in the NFL, pose a unique challenge for Stroud, who has shown significant disparities in performance between zone and man coverage. The reliance on Stroud’s passing abilities might not be as effective against the Browns, indicating a potential need for a stronger ground game.

The matchup against the Browns is crucial for the Texans, especially for Stroud, who is facing a high-pressure situation at the start of his first postseason. Historically, first-year quarterbacks tend to struggle against experienced defenses, precisely the scenario Stroud and the Texans find themselves in. For Houston to succeed, they require either an exceptional performance from Stroud or a significant improvement in playcalling and strategy from Slowik.

Given these factors, the Texans face a tough challenge, and their success hinges on adapting their offensive strategy to counter the Browns’ defensive strengths. Trust in Slowik’s playcalling is tentative at best, and Stroud’s ability to overcome the Browns’ defense remains a critical factor.

