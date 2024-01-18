Coach Young’s All-Time New York Knicks Starting Lineup

As a tribute to my hometown NBA team, the New York Knicks, it’s time to delve into the rich history of this iconic franchise and assemble what I believe to be their all-time best starting lineup. This lineup not only reflects individual brilliance but also embodies the spirit and legacy of the Knicks.

We have the incomparable Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier at the point guard position. Frazier is not just a Knicks legend; he’s an NBA icon. Known for his stylish play and even more stylish off-court attire, Frazier was a maestro with the ball, combining scoring prowess with exceptional defensive skills. His leadership and poise played a pivotal role in the Knicks’ two NBA Championships in the 1970s.

Moving to the shooting guard, Dick Barnett takes the spot with his unforgettable left-handed jumper, affectionately known as the “Fall Back Baby” jump shot. Barnett’s smooth, efficient scoring ability and his integral role in the Knicks’ first championship team make him an undeniable choice for this all-time lineup.

At small forward, we honor Bernard King, one of the most underrated players in NBA history. Extraordinary scoring feats and a relentless work ethic marked King’s tenure with the Knicks. His ability to score, despite facing numerous injuries, including a devastating ACL tear, is a testament to his resilience and skill.

The power forward position is manned by none other than Charles Oakley. Oakley, often regarded as the heart and soul of the Knicks in the 1990s, brought toughness and tenacity to the court. His role as an enforcer, rebounder, and defender was crucial for the Knicks, providing the team with the grit and energy that defined that era of New York basketball.

Finally, at the center position stands the legendary Patrick Ewing. Ewing’s name is synonymous with the Knicks. As one of the greatest centers in NBA history, he anchored the Knicks for over a decade, combining scoring, shot-blocking, and leadership. Ewing’s presence in the paint was a constant challenge for opponents, and he remains the cornerstone of the Knicks’ legacy.

This all-time lineup of the New York Knicks not only showcases individual excellence but also represents different eras of Knicks basketball, each contributing to the rich tapestry of the franchise’s history. From Frazier’s smooth playmaking to Ewing’s dominance in the paint, this lineup encapsulates the essence of the Knicks’ enduring legacy in the NBA.

