College Basketball National Championship Longshot Odds and Picks

As the college basketball season progresses towards March Madness, it’s time to start considering value bets for the National Championship. The usual favorites are there, but it’s worth delving into teams with longer odds that could make a significant impact.

Top 5 National Championship Odds at FanDuel

Purdue: +700

Connecticut: +900

Houston: +900

North Carolina: +1500

Tennessee: +1500

Duke stands at 25 to 1, a solid pick given their consistent performance. Kansas, even after a 30-point win over Oklahoma State, can still be found at enticing 30 to 1 odds in some markets. These teams, with their pedigree and potential, offer reasonable value.

Looking further down the betting lines, numerous teams in the 70 to 120 to 1 range could make noise in the tournament. Last year’s final four saw teams like San Diego State, FAU, and Miami make deep runs, none of whom were heavy favorites. This demonstrates the potential for upsets and the value of looking beyond the top-tier teams.

Teams like FAU at 60 to 1, TCU and Memphis both at 80 to 1, and Texas Tech at 90 to 1 present intriguing options. Gonzaga, surprisingly, is listed at 100 to 1. Without pressure to be a top favorite, Gonzaga could play more cohesively as a team and surprise many.

Baylor, at 40 to 1, is another team to watch. Despite a recent loss to Texas Tech, they remain a top-25 team and could offer good value at those odds.

On the other hand, there’s hesitancy around teams like Alabama (+2000) and Kentucky (+2000), indicating that the more favored teams might not always be the safest bets.

A team like Memphis is particularly interesting. With their ability to run the floor, rebound, and create shots, they offer a different style of play that doesn’t rely solely on three-point shooting, which can be a critical factor in tournament play.

South Carolina (+12000) could be a dark horse, especially after recent wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. They represent the kind of team that could be worth stashing away a few bets on for a potential Final Four run.

While the favorites in college basketball always attract attention, there’s significant value in exploring teams with longer odds. The dynamics of college basketball, influenced by factors like the NIL and the transfer portal, have leveled the playing field, making it more likely for teams in the 60 to 120 to 1 range to make an unexpected run in the national championship. As we move closer to March, these are the teams bettors should start zeroing in on.

