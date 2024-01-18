Is There a Hard Knocks Curse in the NFL?

The NFL‘s widely popular television series, ‘Hard Knocks,’ has become a notable part of the league’s culture, offering fans an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at teams during the preseason. However, here’s a word of caution for teams with aspirations of playoff glory: the history of ‘Hard Knocks’ participants suggests potential pitfalls on the road to the Super Bowl.

Since the series’ inception in 2001, 14 teams featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ have failed to make the playoffs in the same year. This statistic underscores a trend that suggests participating in ‘Hard Knocks’ may not align with a team’s postseason ambitions. The intense media scrutiny and the distractions that come with it could potentially impact a team’s performance during the crucial months of competition.

Despite this, a few teams have defied the odds and secured a spot in the playoffs after being in the ‘Hard Knocks’ spotlight. Notably, the 2010 New York Jets stand out for their postseason success. They reached the AFC Championship Game, only to fall short against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This achievement marks the highest level of postseason success for a ‘Hard Knocks’ team to date, but it’s an exception rather than the rule.

More recently, the 2020 Los Angeles Rams managed to win a playoff game while under the ‘Hard Knocks’ microscope. However, their journey ended in the divisional round with a loss to the Green Bay Packers. This outcome is a reminder that even for teams capable of overcoming the ‘Hard Knocks’ curse to some extent, the path to Super Bowl glory remains steep and challenging.

Given these historical precedents, teams with Super Bowl aspirations might want to reconsider before accepting an invitation to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks.’ The potential distractions and added pressure associated with the series can be detrimental to a team’s focus and performance. While the allure of increased media exposure and fan engagement is understandable, the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl could be better served by maintaining a low profile during the preseason.

While ‘Hard Knocks’ offers an intriguing and entertaining look into the inner workings of NFL teams, the series’ track record suggests that participation might cost a team’s on-field success. Teams with serious championship aspirations should consider these considerations carefully before entering the ‘Hard Knocks’ spotlight.

