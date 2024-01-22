Lamar Jackson Trying to Buck Playoff Narrative: Ravens Dominate Texans 34-10

In the world of NFL football, narratives can be as stubborn as a hard-nosed linebacker. Lamar Jackson, the electrifying quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, knows this all too well. Critics have questioned whether he can win in the playoffs, but on a chilly Saturday afternoon, he aimed to silence the doubters. And that he did, as the Ravens delivered a resounding 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans, covering the spread as 9.5-point favorites.

The pregame total of 43.5 points was surpassed, with the final score easily going over. Jackson, in just his second playoff win, continued to demonstrate his prowess in postseason football, guiding the Ravens to an AFC Championship Game appearance for the first time in over a decade since their Super Bowl victory in the 2012 NFL season.

The Ravens’ defense, a rock-solid unit all year, maintained their impressive performance and will be a crucial factor in the upcoming matchup against their next opponent. The handicap of a banged-up and injured linebacking core for their next challenge will be a topic of discussion throughout the week.

The first half of the game had some Ravens fans on edge, with the score tied at ten despite Baltimore’s status as the number one AFC seed, playing at home against a rookie quarterback who struggled. However, the second half told a different story as the Ravens outscored the Texans 24-0, securing a convincing 34-10 victory.

What stood out most was Lamar Jackson’s exceptional performance in challenging weather conditions. Despite the 20-degree temperatures and 15-mile-an-hour winds, Jackson exhibited incredible athleticism, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Such unaccounted-for yards and touchdowns from a quarterback are a rarity in the NFL, making it difficult for the defense to contain the Ravens’ offense.

Jackson’s passing was equally impressive, going 16 of 22 for 152 yards, with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. This display of efficiency in adverse weather conditions underscored why he’s considered an MVP candidate.

Superstar players are paid to perform in big games, and Lamar Jackson delivered when it mattered most. The Ravens showcased their dominance by not allowing an offensive touchdown to the Texans. Despite a potentially rusty start, they eventually found their rhythm and are now on a determined march towards the Super Bowl.

In a league where narratives can be as stubborn as they come, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are determined to rewrite the story and make a strong bid for the championship.

