Lamar Jackson’s MVP Campaign: Stats, Odds, and the QB Dominance Debate

Lamar Jackson, the electrifying quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, has been lighting up the NFL in the 2023 season. With the regular season coming to a close, it’s time to take a closer look at his MVP case, his impressive season stats, and the betting odds that overwhelmingly favor him.

Despite Baltimore playing in the first game of Saturday to kick off Week 18, Lamar Jackson is expected to get some well-deserved rest and not start in this game. The Ravens, boasting the best record in the AFC at 13-3, have already clinched the AFC’s number one overall seed, which further solidifies Jackson’s MVP candidacy.

Let’s dive into Lamar Jackson’s remarkable season statistics for 2023:

Total Yards: Lamar has accumulated a whopping 4,499 total yards this season, showcasing his dual-threat abilities. He’s been a force both through the air and on the ground.

Passing Yards: Jackson has delivered 3,678 passing yards, highlighting his improvement as a passer in addition to his already incredible rushing abilities.

Rush Yards: With 821 rushing yards on the ground, Lamar Jackson leads all NFL quarterbacks in this category, demonstrating his unique ability to make plays with his legs.

Touchdowns: Jackson has been responsible for 29 total touchdowns, a testament to his ability to find the end zone consistently.

Lamar Jackson’s MVP odds tell an impressive story as well. He is currently a staggering -20,000 favorite to win the NFL MVP award, virtually locking up his second MVP award in the last five NFL campaigns. The odds are so heavily in his favor that it’s nearly a foregone conclusion.

However, the debate surrounding the NFL MVP award persists. Is it broken because it often goes to quarterbacks, as it’s historically been a quarterback-centric award? When you assess who the most valuable player is at the end of the season, it’s often the quarterback who carries a team to success. The quarterback position is undeniably the most critical in the NFL, and that’s reflected in MVP voting.

While it would be nice to see other positions recognized, the reality is that quarterbacks consistently set records and make the most significant impact on their teams. Lamar Jackson, with his stellar play and the Ravens’ dominance, exemplifies this point. He recently had his best game of the season, decimating the Miami Dolphins, further solidifying his MVP candidacy.

Lamar Jackson’s MVP case for the 2023 NFL season is as strong as ever. His outstanding stats, the Ravens’ impressive record, and the overwhelming betting odds all point to his well-deserved second MVP award. While the NFL MVP award discussion may continue, there’s no denying the immense impact quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson have on the game, making them the true MVPs of the league.

