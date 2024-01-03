Michigan Wolverines: Top 3 Takeaways from College Football Playoff Semifinal

The Michigan Wolverines came from behind and knocked off the Alabama Crimson Tide in overtime to win the Rose Bowl and advance to the College Football National Championship game. The Wolverines trailed 20-13 in the fourth quarter before a late touchdown drive to tie the game. Blake Corum scored in overtime, and Michigan’s defense stopped Jalen Milroe on a quarterback draw to secure the victory.

What were the three key takeaways from Michigan’s Rose Bowl victory?

Michigan Reaches The Next Level

In the previous two seasons, Michigan has beaten Ohio State, won the Big Ten, and reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Their journey in those campaigns ended with frustrating performances and defeats. For much of the second half on New Year’s Day against Alabama, it appeared they were headed for a third successive defeat in the semifinals, but the Michigan offense found success just in time. After beginning the second half with four straight drives that did not result in points, the Wolverines trailed 20-13 and needed a touchdown. They converted a fourth and two deep in their territory and then drove 75 yards in eight plays to tie the game with 1:38 left. J.J. McCarthy struggled early but settled in during the game’s late stages and ended with 221 yards and three touchdowns, plus 25 yards rushing. Corum was the top offensive performer, gaining 83 yards on the ground and adding a receiving touchdown. Michigan lost the time of possession battle but had 351 yards to Alabama’s 288 yards and gained 5.9 yards per play to the Tide’s 4.4 yards per play. The Wolverines have told everyone all season that anything short of a national title would be a disappointment. They now have a chance to finish the season the way they dreamed.

Michigan’s Elite Defense Performs Again

The Alabama Crimson Tide were riding high after beating the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, but Michigan’s defense suffocated the Tide’s offense and overwhelmed the offensive line. Alabama had only one pass play of more than 20 yards (Isaiah Bond for 29) and only one run of more than 30 yards (Jase McClellan for 34). This means the Michigan defense eliminated explosive plays for the Alabama offense and forced the Crimson Tide to go on lengthy, sustained drives. More often than not, Alabama’s offense could not finish those drives. They had a difficult time blocking the Michigan front, a recurring issue for the Crimson Tide cost them dearly as they had multiple poor snaps that halted drives with negative plays. Even the final play was thrown off by a poor snap. Alabama had that problem all season, and it was costly again on Monday night. The Wolverines allowed only 116 passing yards, and the defense was the primary reason they won the game.

Special Teams Nearly Finished the Wolverines

The Alabama Crimson Tide completely dominated the “third phase” of the contest as Michigan’s special teams unit struggled in nearly every facet. Kicker James Turner missed a field goal and an extra point. Tommy Doman averaged only 39.5 yards per punt and failed to pin the Crimson Tide inside the 20-yard line on all six punts. Will Reichard was a perfect two-for-two on field goals, including a 52-yard kick. James Burnip punted seven times for an average of 50.28 yards. The Wolverines also muffed punts multiple times and gave the Crimson Tide a short field. Michigan’s sloppiness on special teams nearly doomed them to a third-straight semifinal loss. They’ll need to clean up the special teams miscues going against the high-powered Washington Huskies.

