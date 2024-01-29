NBA Adjusts Schedule in Wake of Dejan Milojevic’s Passing

Following the untimely passing of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the NBA has announced the rescheduling of two postponed Warriors games. The Golden State at Utah Jazz matchup, initially set for January 17, will occur on February 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks at Golden State game, initially slated for January 19, has been rescheduled for April 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Two more adjustments have been made to the schedule to accommodate the above changes: the Atlanta Hawks at Dallas, previously scheduled for April 5, is now set for April 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and the Golden State at Dallas, initially planned for April 2, has been moved to April 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Warriors Futures

NBA Championship: +6000

To Make The Western Conference Playoffs 2023-24: +350

Over 39.5 Wins: +128

Under 39.5 Wins: -160

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.