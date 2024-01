NBA Betting Guide for January 24: Victor Wembanyama vs. Chet Holmgren

Wednesday night in the NBA delivers a smorgasbord of enticing matchups, each with its own betting intrigue.

Got a soft spot for underdogs? The feisty Cleveland Cavaliers face the high-flying Milwaukee Bucks, with Cleveland eyeing a potential upset in this Central Division rivalry.

Feeling bullish on rookies? San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren clash in a tantalizing Rookie of the Year preview.

So buckle up, bettors! Tonight’s NBA slate promises something for everyone. Let’s dive in and find those winning wagers!

Dunk on the sportsbooks tonight! Grab SportsGrid’s free NBA picks, NBA props, and NBA SGPs.

SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Guide for January 24

Best Bets for Jan. 24 | Cavs-Bucks SGP | Top 5 NBA Player Props | Top 5 NBA Player Performance Doubles

7:00 PM ET – Charlotte Hornets @ Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -3 | Moneyline: Pistons -148 | Total: 231.5

Pistons -3 | Pistons -148 | 231.5 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, MI)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hornets +3 (2-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Pistons by 2 | Projected Total: 231.4

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: LaMelo Ball UNDER 28.5 Points | Click for 10 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

7:00 PM ET – Minnesota Timberwolves @ Washington Wizards

Spread: Timberwolves -11 | Moneyline: Timberwolves -620 | Total: 230

Timberwolves -11 | Timberwolves -620 | 230 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Capital One Arena (Washington DC)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Wizards +11 (2-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Timberwolves by 10 | Projected Total: 229.4

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Karl-Anthony Towns OVER 23.5 Points | Click for 10 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

7:30 PM ET – Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -11 | Moneyline: Heat -550 | Total: 214

Heat -11 | Heat -550 | 214 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Kaseya Center (Miami, FL)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Grizzlies +11 (3-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Heat by 9 | Projected Total: 215.4

More Grizzlies-Heat: New Flame Terry Rozier

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Terry Rozier OVER 17.5 Points | Click for 5 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

8:00 PM ET – Portland Trail Blazers @ Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -10.5 | Moneyline: Rockets -560 | Total: 220.5

Rockets -10.5 | Rockets -560 | 220.5 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Toyota Center (Houston, TX)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Trail Blazers +10.5 (5-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Rockets by 8 | Projected Total: 222.3

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Jerami Grant OVER 18.5 Points | Click for 12 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

8:00 PM ET – Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -7 | Moneyline: Bucks -290 | Total: 236.5

Bucks -7 | Bucks -290 | 236.5 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Cavs +17 (2-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Bucks by 6 | Projected Total: 236.1

More Cavs-Bucks: Betting Preview | Same Game Parlay | Doc Rivers Impact on Bucks

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Brook Lopez OVER 5.5 Rebounds | Click for 12 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

8:30 PM ET – Phoenix Suns @ Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Suns -2 | Moneyline: Suns -132 | Total: 242

Suns -2 | Suns -132 | 242 Where to Watch: ABC | Location: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Mavs +120 (2-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Suns by 2 | Projected Total: 240

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Kevin Durant OVER 2.5 3-PT FG Made | Click for 10 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

More Suns-Mavs: Betting Preview

9:30 PM ET – Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Thunder -8 | Moneyline: Thunder -320 | Total: 242

Thunder -8 | Thunder -320 | 242 Where to Watch: ESPN| Location: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Under 242 (2-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Thunder by 8 | Projected Total: 241

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Victor Wembanyama OVER 23.5 Points | Click for 7 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

More Thunder-Spurs: ROY Race Heats Up

10:00 PM ET – Atlanta Hawks @ Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -6.5 | Moneyline: Warriors -250 | Total: 235.5

Warriors -6.5 | Warriors -250 | 235.5 Where to Watch: NBA League Pass | Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, CA)

SportsGrid’s Best Bet: Hawks +6.5 (3-stars) | SportsGrid Projection: Warriors by 5 | Projected Total: 234.7

SportsGrid’s Best Player Prop Bet: Dejounte Murray OVER 5.5 Points | Click for 15 More 4-5 Star Bets: NBA Player Props

More Hawks-Warriors: Betting Preview | Golden State Returns to the Hardwood