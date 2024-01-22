NBA SGP: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic +733

The Orlando Magic (23-20) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

Cleveland, winners of seven straight games, enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point favorite.

Below, you will find an enticing three-leg same-game parlay in what should be a close, competitive affair.

Let’s begin the parlay with the Cavs star shooting guard.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 Made Threes (+106)

Expect a bounce-back game after Mitchell went 0-for-6 from downtown in Saturday’s victory over the Hawks, snapping a streak of three-straight games with at least four triples

Mitchell has topped his 3.5 made threes prop in six of his past eight games

Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made threes against Orlando this season

NBA SGP Leg 2: Magic Moneyline (+106)

The Magic are 1-1 against the Cavaliers this season, Orlando downing Cleveland 104-94 in the last meeting

this season, Orlando downing Cleveland The Magic are 14-6 SU at home this season

NBA SGP Leg 3: UNDER 215.5 (-110)

Teams combined for 198 points in the last matchup

in the last matchup The UNDER has hit in 57.1% of Orlando’s games this season, including 63.2% at home

this season, including The UNDER has hit in 53.9% of Cleveland’s games this season, including 52.9% on the road

this season, including Cleveland ranks second in defense (110.0 PPG) and 20th in offense (113.7 PPG)

and Orlando ranks sixth in defense (110.8 PPG ) and 25th in offense (111.7 PPG)

) and Orlando (98.86) and Cleveland (98.66) rank 19th and 22nd, respectively, in PACE this season

NBA SGP Total Value = +733