NBA SGP: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic +733
The Orlando Magic (23-20) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.
Cleveland, winners of seven straight games, enters the contest as a slight 1.5-point favorite.
Below, you will find an enticing three-leg same-game parlay in what should be a close, competitive affair.
Let’s begin the parlay with the Cavs star shooting guard.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
NBA SGP Leg 1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 3.5 Made Threes (+106)
- Expect a bounce-back game after Mitchell went 0-for-6 from downtown in Saturday’s victory over the Hawks, snapping a streak of three-straight games with at least four triples
- Mitchell has topped his 3.5 made threes prop in six of his past eight games
- Mitchell is averaging 3.5 made threes against Orlando this season
NBA SGP Leg 2: Magic Moneyline (+106)
- The Magic are 1-1 against the Cavaliers this season, Orlando downing Cleveland 104-94 in the last meeting
- The Magic are 14-6 SU at home this season
NBA SGP Leg 3: UNDER 215.5 (-110)
- Teams combined for 198 points in the last matchup
- The UNDER has hit in 57.1% of Orlando’s games this season, including 63.2% at home
- The UNDER has hit in 53.9% of Cleveland’s games this season, including 52.9% on the road
- Cleveland ranks second in defense (110.0 PPG) and 20th in offense (113.7 PPG)
- Orlando ranks sixth in defense (110.8 PPG) and 25th in offense (111.7 PPG)
- Orlando (98.86) and Cleveland (98.66) rank 19th and 22nd, respectively, in PACE this season
NBA SGP Total Value = +733