NBA SGP: Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers +261

1 Hour Ago

The Philadelphia 76ers (25-13) host the Denver Nuggets (28-13) in the NBA tonight for the first of two meetings between the teams this season. 

Philadelphia enters the contest as a 3.0-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides aim for a third consecutive win.

Let’s begin the parlay with Philadelphia’s all-world center, who returned to the lineup with a bang on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Joel Embiid to Score 30+ Points (-250)

  • Embiid scored 41 points in yesterday’s victory over the Rockets, his first game back after missing three straight due to a knee injury
  • Embiid is averaging a league-leading 34.9 PPG this season
  • Embiid has scored at least 30 points in 17 straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history over the last 40 years

NBA SGP Leg 2: Tyrese Maxey OVER 2.5 Made Threes (-156)

  • Maxey is averaging a career-best 3.2 made threes per game this season 
  • Maxey has knocked down at least three triples in three straight games, including six in yesterday’s victory over the Houston Rockets
  • Maxey has topped his 2.5 made threes prop in 24 of 37 appearances this season (65%)

NBA SGP Leg 3: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope OVER 1.5 Made Threes (-146)

  • Caldwell-Pope has knocked down at least two triples in four straight games, seven of his past ten, and we will continue to ride the streak

NBA SGP Total Value = +261

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

