NFL Make/Miss Playoffs Betting Trends: Steelers, Bills and Jags Taking Action

As the NFL season winds down, the playoff race is intensifying with notable movements in betting odds. Here’s an insightful look at the latest betting trends and odds from BetMGM Sportsbook, focusing on teams’ chances to make or miss the playoffs. We are only looking at teams that have not been eliminated or already clinched a playoff spot.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

To Make the Playoffs Odds Movement

Recent line movements at BetMGM Sportsbook reveal some significant changes in playoff odds. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a dramatic shift from -700 to -250, indicating increased confidence in their playoff chances. If Tampa can beat Carolina, they will clinch the NFC South.

In contrast, the Indianapolis Colts experienced a flip in their odds from -110 to +100, reflecting a more uncertain outlook. It’s basically a pick ’em as Indy hosts the Houston Texans with a potential division title on the line for both teams if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose in Tennessee.

The Green Bay Packers also saw a notable change, moving from +175 to -200, suggesting a strengthening belief in their playoff contention. If the Packers can win hosting Chicago, they are in. They can still get in with a loss, but the odds go way down.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

To Miss the Playoffs Odds Movement

On the other side, the odds for missing the playoffs also witnessed interesting changes. The Seattle Seahawks, initially at +250, have moved to -450, indicating a growing skepticism about their playoff prospects. Seattle needs a lot of help to reach the postseason. They are in if the Seahawks win and Green Bay loses or ties. They also make the dance with a tie, and the Packers lose, and Tampa loses or ties. The final scenario comes with a Seattle tie coupled with a Green Bay defeat and a New Orleans Saints loss or draw.

Similarly, the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their odds change from -650 to -150 after winning in Seattle last week. Pittsburgh’s playoff scenario is also complex: 1) A Steelers win combined with a Buffalo loss, 2) a Steelers win paired with a Jacksonville loss or tie, 3) a Steelers victory and a tie between Indianapolis and Houston, 4) a Steelers tie, provided Indianapolis and Houston don’t tie and Jacksonville loses, or 5) even with a Steelers loss, they can still make it if Indianapolis and Houston don’t tie, Jacksonville loses, and Denver wins.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Most Bet Teams

Tickets and Handle to Make/Miss Playoffs

Specific teams are garnering more attention when it comes to where bettors are placing their tickets and money. For making or missing the playoffs, the Steelers lead the number of bets placed among teams still alive. The Bills, Jaguars, and Pittsburgh are the top teams in terms of money wagered.

Specifics to Making the Playoffs

Focusing on bets to make the playoffs, the Steelers lead the way in tickets with +125 odds. As for the handle, the Bills lead with odds of -750, followed by Jaguars at -300.

Specifics to Missing the Playoffs

In bets placed for teams to miss the playoffs, the Texans lead the way with odds of +100. Houston also tops the handle, with the Saints behind them with -350 odds.

This dynamic shift in NFL playoff odds offers a fascinating glimpse into the betting world. As teams jostle for positions, bettors are keenly analyzing every move, making each game a crucial part of the larger playoff picture. Stay tuned to BetMGM Sportsbook for the latest odds and trends as the season progresses.