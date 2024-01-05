NFL Odds: Week 18 Perfect Time To Cash Underdog Bets

In life, all good things must come to an end, and that’s the case this weekend as we give out our final three NFL underdog picks of the season.

Let’s make them winners then, shall we?

It’s Week 18, which means we’ve got teams rolling out some swill in an effort to preserve health heading into the postseason. Jeff Driskel, Carson Wentz, Jarrett Stidham, Carson Wentz and Trevor Siemian are some of the names we’ll see under center, but that’s perfect for our purposes. We know exactly who we like and who we don’t, and these changes will serve to strengthen our prior thoughts.

Let’s win some money, with prices courtesy of the NESNBets.com live odds page.

(+3) Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are playing for a playoff spot, but something about this matchup screams Cardinals.

Arizona is rounding into form as we approach the final week of the season, setting it up for a solid offseason. The Cardinals are going to want to end on a high note, and that’s exactly what they can do with a win here.

(+3.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

There isn’t a world in which anyone should bet on the Chargers to beat the Chiefs, no matter who is or isn’t playing. This isn’t a Patrick Mahomes-Justin Herbert matchup. We’re about to watch Blaine Gabbert and Easton Stick.

We can call that a wash, but the fact of the matter is Kansas City wins these games and Los Angeles doesn’t. Give us Gabbert.

(+2.5) Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

It’s looking like Tua Tagovailoa is starting in this one for the Dolphins, so if he doesn’t, we’re going to rebuke this pick.

It seems like this is a pride thing for Miami, who demolished the Dallas Cowboys a few weeks ago before getting torched by the Baltimore Ravens last week. We think the Dolphins will try to enter the postseason on a high note, especially with Tyreek Hill gunning to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history.

Season Record: 26-19