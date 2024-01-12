NFL Picks: Swinging For Fences With Wild-Card Best-Bet Parlay

It’s time for the postseason, and in all likelihood, you’re team isn’t going to be playing this weekend.

That means you’re looking for some juice, and what better way to get it than by laying some money down with the chance to hit big? That’s what we’re doing, with a nice 33-1 payout on the line in our best-bet parlay for “Super Wild-Card Weekend.”

We decided to place one leg for each game, with representatives all the way from Buffalo to Los Angeles. Let’s quit wasting time and talk about the legs we love in this week’s parlay, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under CLE at HOU C.J. Stroud HOU – QB o242.5 -114 FanDuel u242.5 -114 FanDuel

C.J. Stroud — Over 242.5 Passing Yards (-114)

It’s understandable that this prop would be lowered, as Cleveland might just have the best passing defense in the league. They must have forgotten that Stroud would have led the NFL in passing if he hadn’t missed two games, though. He’s a rookie, yes, but we’re talking about a guy who averaged more than 270 yards per game this season.

Kansas City Chiefs — ML (-240)

It could very well be minus-30 degrees (with wind-chill) in Kansas City on Saturday. We really think Miami is going to be running around and chucking it in the cold? Nope.

Josh Allen — Anytime TD (+120)

It’s pretty surprising this is a plus-money prop. Allen has scored on the ground 12 times this season, including during a five-game stretch toward the end of the season. This is an easy add.

Green Bay Packers +7 (-110)

Green Bay’s in Dallas for a postseason game? That can’t be good news for the Cowboys.

Total passing touchdowns (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under LA at DET Matthew Stafford LA – QB o1.5 -139 FanDuel u1.5 +114 DraftKings

Matthew Stafford — Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-138)

We’re betting with our hearts here, which absolutely is the wrong move, so take this one with a grain of salt. It just feels like Stafford’s due for a big game, showing out in front of Detroit in the postseason like he always wanted. He’s got the weapons to have a big day, especially against a defense that looks spotty in the secondary at times.

Jalen Hurts — Anytime TD (-120)

Hurts scored five touchdowns in three postseason games last season. There’s no one in the NFL better than him at converting on the goal line.

Payout: 1 unit to win 34.3

To date: 36-27-2 (+3.3 units)