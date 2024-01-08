Congratulations, football fans. We’ve made it to the playoffs, and up first is maybe the best NFL wild-card round we’ve seen since postseason expansion began.

The regular season came to a close Sunday night in Miami with the Buffalo Bills upending the Dolphins to win the AFC East. As that game came to a close, the playoff field and schedule for the NFL’s first round of playoffs became official.

The wild-card round shook out about as well as you could imagine from a viewer’s standpoint. There’s a solid mix of really intriguing matchups paired with blueblood franchises doing battle.

There are some fascinating storylines, too. The best might be the Detroit Lions finally hosting a playoff game and having to do so against former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who brings a Los Angeles Rams team no one wants to face to the Motor City. That game is set for Sunday night, 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs host yet another playoff game. But this one is juicy, too, with Tyreek Hill making his return to Arrowhead Stadium with the Dolphins.

And if you need to scratch a nostalgic itch, there aren’t many matchups better than the Cowboys and Packers doing battle in the playoffs, which we’ll get Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

Here’s a full look at the opening lines and totals from FanDuel Sportsbook for every game in the NFL’s wild-card weekend.

SATURDAY, DEC. 13

(-2.5) Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 43.5

Miami Dolphins at (-3.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 42.5

SUNDAY, DEC. 14

Pittsburgh Steelers at (-9.5) Buffalo Bills, 38.5

Green Bay Packers at (-7.5) Dallas Cowboys, 49.5

Los Angeles Rams at (-3) Detroit Lions, 51.5

MONDAY, DEC. 15

(-2.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44.5