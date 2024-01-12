NFL SGP: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys +402

7 Minutes Ago

Two of the NFL‘s most storied franchises square off on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-8).

Dallas enters Sunday’s tilt as a 7.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.

Good luck, and here’s to playoff football!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL SGP Leg 1: CeeDee Lamb Any Time Touchdown (-160)

  • Lamb recorded a career-high 14 touchdowns during the regular season (12 receiving, two rushing)
  • Lamb has hit pay dirt in eight of his past nine games
  • Lamb’s 27 red zone targets during the regular season were tied for the most among all wideouts
  • Green Bay’s secondary struggled mightily at times down the stretch

NFL SGP Leg 2: Cowboys -7 (-110)

  • Dallas is 6-2 ATS at home this season (75.0 cover%), averaging an NFL-best 37.4 PPG
  • Dallas’ margin of victory at home during the regular season was a whopping +21.4, tops in the NFL
  • Green Bay is 4-5 ATS on the road this season (44.5 cover%)

NFL SGP Leg 3: Jayden Reed OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

  • Reed has emerged as the go-to option in the Packers’ passing game, seeing at least eight targets in three of his past four outings
  • Reed is coming off a 112-yard performance in last week’s victory over the Bears, his third straight game with at least 49 receiving yards
  • Reed averaged 84.3 YPG over the final three weeks of the regular season
  • Reed averaged 49.6 YPG during the entirety of the regular season
  • Even if Christian Watson returns from his hamstring injury, expect the 24-year-old to be on a snap count – it should not significantly impact Reed’s volume

NFL SGP Total Value = +402

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

