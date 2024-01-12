NFL SGP: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys +402
Two of the NFL‘s most storied franchises square off on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-8).
Dallas enters Sunday’s tilt as a 7.0-point favorite.
Anchored by Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.
Good luck, and here’s to playoff football!
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
NFL SGP Leg 1: CeeDee Lamb Any Time Touchdown (-160)
- Lamb recorded a career-high 14 touchdowns during the regular season (12 receiving, two rushing)
- Lamb has hit pay dirt in eight of his past nine games
- Lamb’s 27 red zone targets during the regular season were tied for the most among all wideouts
- Green Bay’s secondary struggled mightily at times down the stretch
NFL SGP Leg 2: Cowboys -7 (-110)
- Dallas is 6-2 ATS at home this season (75.0 cover%), averaging an NFL-best 37.4 PPG
- Dallas’ margin of victory at home during the regular season was a whopping +21.4, tops in the NFL
- Green Bay is 4-5 ATS on the road this season (44.5 cover%)
NFL SGP Leg 3: Jayden Reed OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Reed has emerged as the go-to option in the Packers’ passing game, seeing at least eight targets in three of his past four outings
- Reed is coming off a 112-yard performance in last week’s victory over the Bears, his third straight game with at least 49 receiving yards
- Reed averaged 84.3 YPG over the final three weeks of the regular season
- Reed averaged 49.6 YPG during the entirety of the regular season
- Even if Christian Watson returns from his hamstring injury, expect the 24-year-old to be on a snap count – it should not significantly impact Reed’s volume
NFL SGP Total Value = +402
