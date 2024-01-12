NFL SGP: Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys +402

Two of the NFL‘s most storied franchises square off on Super Wild Card Weekend as the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) host the Green Bay Packers (9-8).

Dallas enters Sunday’s tilt as a 7.0-point favorite.

Anchored by Cowboys star wideout CeeDee Lamb, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams look to keep their Super Bowl aspirations alive.

Good luck, and here’s to playoff football!

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL SGP Leg 1: CeeDee Lamb Any Time Touchdown (-160)

Lamb recorded a career-high 14 touchdowns during the regular season (12 receiving, two rushing)

during the regular season (12 receiving, two rushing) Lamb has hit pay dirt in eight of his past nine games

Lamb’s 27 red zone targets during the regular season were tied for the most among all wideouts

during the regular season were Green Bay’s secondary struggled mightily at times down the stretch

NFL SGP Leg 2: Cowboys -7 (-110)

Dallas is 6-2 ATS at home this season (75.0 cover%) , averaging an NFL-best 37.4 PPG

, averaging an Dallas’ margin of victory at home during the regular season was a whopping +21.4 , tops in the NFL

, tops in the NFL Green Bay is 4-5 ATS on the road this season (44.5 cover%)

NFL SGP Leg 3: Jayden Reed OVER 48.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Reed has emerged as the go-to option in the Packers’ passing game, seeing at least eight targets in three of his past four outings

in Reed is coming off a 112-yard performance in last week’s victory over the Bears, his third straight game with at least 49 receiving yards

in last week’s victory over the Bears, his Reed averaged 84.3 YPG over the final three weeks of the regular season

Reed averaged 49.6 YPG during the entirety of the regular season

during the entirety of the regular season Even if Christian Watson returns from his hamstring injury, expect the 24-year-old to be on a snap count – it should not significantly impact Reed’s volume

NFL SGP Total Value = +402

