NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Preview Guide: Picks, Props, & SGPs

The NFL playoffs are upon us, encapsulating the essence of hope and determination.

This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns (11-6) face the Houston Texans (10-7) at NRG Stadium, a matchup that’s more than a game; it’s a narrative of resurgence. The Texans, under rookie coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, have achieved a worst-to-first turnaround, emblematic of the NFL’s unpredictability. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers rebound from a 2-5 start to a playoff berth against the Dallas Cowboys highlights the relentless spirit of the league. These games mark the start of a riveting journey to the Super Bowl, showcasing the NFL’s unparalleled drama and excitement.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Browns @ Texans

In the NFL playoffs, Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco, with 10 road wins, is poised to eclipse Tom Brady’s record. His playoff record stands impressively at 10-5, with 25 touchdowns. Facing him is Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who, with 4,108 passing yards, is nearing a rookie record. Their upcoming showdown is more than a game; it’s a dramatic encounter of Flacco’s seasoned prowess against Stroud’s record-chasing debut, setting the stage for an electrifying NFL narrative.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Dolphins @ Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins, reaching back-to-back playoffs for the first time since 2001, boast the NFL’s top offense under Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards, while Raheem Mostert dominates with record touchdowns. Tyreek Hill excels with his unmatched receiving prowess. Facing them are the Kansas City Chiefs, seeking a sixth straight Divisional round under Andy Reid, with stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce driving their high-powered offense in this clash of titanic talents.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Steelers @ Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers, marking their third playoff in four years, boast a 20-year streak of .500 or better records, the second-longest in NFL history. Coach Mike Tomlin, a Super Bowl XLIII winner, leads with QB Mason Rudolph, undefeated in this season’s starts. Running back Najee Harris impressively joins elite company with consistent scrimmage yards. Facing them are the Buffalo Bills, led by Sean McDermott and QB Josh Allen, who’s had a stellar season with record-equalling rushing touchdowns and impressive passing yards, propelling the Bills to their fourth consecutive AFC East title with a formidable defense.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Packers @ Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers, under Matt LaFleur, have clinched their fourth playoff in five years, setting a record for most receiving touchdowns by first and second-year players. Quarterback Jordan Love shines, ranking second in the NFL with 32 TD passes. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, led by former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, boast the NFL’s top-scoring offense and a remarkable home win streak. Dak Prescott, leading the league in TD passes, faces his former team in a high-stakes playoff showdown.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Rams @ Lions

The Los Angeles Rams, led by Sean McVay, have clinched their fifth playoff in seven seasons, with Matthew Stafford’s 3,965 passing yards and 24 TDs pivotal in their campaign. Stafford, excelling in late-season form, faces the Detroit Lions, his former team. Detroit, enjoying a record-tying 12-win season and their first division title since 1993, is powered by Jared Goff’s impressive 4,575 passing yards. This playoff clash is a narrative of former top picks leading their teams to postseason glory.

Wild Card Weekend Preview: Eagles @ Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles, securing a playoff spot for the third consecutive year, are led by Jalen Hurts, who’s had a breakout year with career-highs in passing yards and touchdowns, while tying the record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clinching their third straight NFC South title, are propelled by Baker Mayfield’s career-best performance, achieving his first 4,000-yard season. This playoff battle features two quarterbacks at the pinnacle of their careers, ready to write a new chapter in NFL history.

