NFL Picks: Targeting Woeful Defenses In Week 18 Best-Bet Parlay

It’s a difficult week to bet in the NFL. Perhaps more difficult than others given the uncertainty regarding the playing time of star players, each team’s decision to win or remain healthy, among other things.

That’s the case because some Week 18 results don’t matter. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are locked into the top seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively. The Kansas City Chiefs are the third seed in the AFC regardless of what they do against the Los Angeles Chargers and if the Philadelphia Eagles see the Dallas Cowboys dominating the Washington Commanders at halftime, then Philly very well could pull off the dogs, as well.

With that, we’re going to target a few games that really mean something in Week 18. Because while there are a handful of games that don’t, there still are division titles and playoff spots up for grabs in the regular-season finale.

We’ve constructed a 4-leg best-bet parlay with a 9-1 payout with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Total rushing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under HOU at IND Devin Singletary HOU – RB o63.5 -115 DraftKings u67.5 -114 FanDuel

Devin Singletary anytime touchdown -135

Singletary has only scored three touchdowns this season, and has scored once over the six games. However, the Colts are leaky against the run and rank 27th in rushing yards allowed this season. Indy also has allowed 15 rushing touchdowns to running backs in 16 games this season. While Texans QB C.J. Stroud takes away from Singletary’s red-zone opportunities — Stroud has two or more passing touchdowns in seven of his 14 games this season — we’re optimistic Singletary could score against one of the league’s worst run defenses.

Total rushing plus receiving yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under TB at CAR Rachaad White TB – RB o97.5 -115 DraftKings u97.5 -115 DraftKings

Rachaad White anytime touchdown -130

The Carolina Panthers have allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the league this season with running backs accounting for 21 scores in 16 games. And with Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield less than 100% due to a rib injury, White could be tasked to carry the load in the red area. White, who has six touchdowns this season, recorded 4.20 yards per carry (20 carries, 84 yards) and scored against Carolina in Week 13.

CeeDee Lamb anytime touchdown -175

The Cowboys will win the NFC East and claim the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over the Washington Commanders. Washington’s defense has allowed the second-most touchdowns to wideouts (25 in 16 games) this season. Lamb, meanwhile, has been on an absolute tear, which is portrayed by the juice. He’s scored in seven of his last eight games and recently set franchise records for both receptions and yards in a season. Lamb scored against Washington in Week 12.

Honorable mention: Dak Prescott Over 1.5 touchdowns (-245)

DK Metcalf anytime touchdown +120

The Cardinals have allowed 30 touchdowns to wideouts this season, which is third-worst in the NFL. Metcalf, who has eight touchdowns in 15 games this season, did not play in Seattle’s first meeting with Arizona. But with Seattle needing a win and some help in order to qualify for the NFC playoffs, there’s reason to believe the star wideout will be a major factor in the gameplan.

Payout: 1 unit to win 9.6

To date: 34-25-2 (+4.3 units)