Packers vs. Cowboys Betting Preview: 3 Dallas Plays

We’re gearing up for an exciting NFL matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, set to take place at Jerry World. This game also marks Mike McCarthy’s return to face his former team, the Green Bay Packers. Let’s dive into the betting odds and key statistics to help you make an informed decision.

The betting line initially opened at Dallas -7 at the FanDuel Sportsbook, but it has since moved to 7.5 points across the board. The game’s total over/under is set at 50.5 points. Now, let’s analyze this matchup.

In recent weeks, Jordan Love has shown promise for the Green Bay Packers, but facing Dallas on their home turf usually spells trouble for the opposition. The Cowboys have a strong track record of winning at home convincingly. So, the question arises: can Green Bay pull off a surprise victory here?

Our expert Mark Zinno believes that Dallas will come out on top. In fact, he suggests that Dallas is an attractive teaser option this week, especially when paired with Houston. By teasing Dallas down to -1.5, you can potentially enhance your betting value.

Mark’s strategy for betting on the Cowboys at home remains consistent, and it’s been successful all season. He recommends taking Dallas minus the points in the first half. Dallas has demonstrated a knack for scoring early and often when playing in front of their home crowd.

Additionally, consider betting on the first half over because of Dallas’ propensity for early scoring. Even if the Cowboys don’t cover the full game spread, the first half over serves as a potential hedge. If Green Bay manages to keep pace or catch up, the game is likely to be a high-scoring affair, with defense taking a backseat.

While Jordan Love has displayed promise in recent outings, he now faces a different level of defense in the Dallas Cowboys. To succeed, Green Bay will have to navigate the challenge of Dallas’ early offensive onslaught and maintain their own scoring momentum.

Mark’s recommendation is clear: consider betting on the Dallas Cowboys to cover the first-half spread and take the first-half over. These strategies have proven effective throughout the season, given Dallas’ consistent ability to start strong and put points on the board.

