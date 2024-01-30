PGA Pebble Beach Preview: Betting Odds and Dark Horse Contenders

The PGA Tour is in full swing, and golf fans are gearing up for another exciting week of action at Pebble Beach. While some early favorites have already been identified, let’s take a closer look at the betting odds and potential dark horse contenders for this week’s tournament.

One golfer who has been on the radar early on is Beau Hossler. Despite sitting at 60 to 1 on the betting board, Hossler has a strong track record in California and Pebble Beach. With a third and 11th-place finish in his last two starts at this iconic course, he’s certainly one to watch. Consider placing a bet on him for a top-20 finish; his recent form suggests he could be a strong contender.

Moving on to another intriguing option, Denny McCarthy has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but when the conditions get tough, he tends to shine. Known for his fighting spirit, McCarthy excels in signature events like the US Open. Keep an eye on him for a top-20 finish; his putter skills make him a threat in any field.

For those looking for more value in the top 40 range, Keith Mitchell is a name to consider. Teaming up with buddy Josh Allen, Mitchell finished second last year in the pro event, and both players have their sights set on victory this time around. Additionally, Adam Hadwin is worth considering in this category.

Lastly, don’t overlook the local talent, Maverick McNeely. He had an impressive week at Torrey Pines, and his familiarity with Pebble Beach could work to his advantage. A top-40 finish is almost a given, but if the odds are right, consider placing a bet on him for a top-20 finish as well.

As you delve deeper into the betting odds and explore various finishing positions, keep in mind that Pebble Beach has a way of producing unexpected results. So, while the favorites may get most of the attention, it’s often the dark horses who steal the show. Make sure to analyze the odds carefully and consider these names when placing your bets for what promises to be an exciting week of golf on the picturesque Pebble Beach course.

