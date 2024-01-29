Post All-Star Break Predictions for All 32 NHL Teams

Every year, the NHL pauses its regular season to celebrate the best players in the league in their annual All-Star Game. With the mid-winter pause on the horizon, we’re offering second-half predictions for all 32 NHL teams. We’ve also added each team’s odds of winning their division from FanDuel.Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins (-170) – The B’s continue to surpass everyone’s wildest expectations in the regular season, only to fall flat on their faces in the playoffs yet again.

Buffalo Sabres (+25000) – Buffalo’s brass throws in the towel, trading away every asset over the age of 30 and perpetuating the neverending rebuild.

Detroit Red Wings (+10000) – After returning from injury, Patrick Kane puts the Red Wings on his back, single-handedly carrying them to a postseason berth.

Florida Panthers (+210) – Aaron Ekblad stays healthy long enough to get the recognition he deserves, but it’s still not enough to earn the Norris Trophy.

Montreal Canadiens (+25000) – Unable to stabilize their backend, the Montreal Canadiens goaltending regresses to the mean, resulting in the longest over streak in NHL history.

Ottawa Senators (+25000) – In desperate need of a head coach, the Senators management group finally decides to hire Jay Woodcroft. The Sens go on to win 30 of their next 35 games.

Tampa Bay Lightning (+2500) – The Bolts’ aging roster falls apart. With no more first-round draft picks left to trade, the team eventually concedes that it’s time to rebuild.

Toronto Maple Leafs (+1100) – Auston Matthews decides every game is worth playing, easily reaching 70 goals before the end of the season.

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes (+110) – The Hurricanes exorcize their playoff demons, returning to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2007.

Columbus Blue Jackets (+25000) – Columbus closes out the regular season. No one seems to notice.

New Jersey Devils (+2000) – In a desperate attempt to reverse course on their disappointing season, the Devils trade away a top asset for a starting goaltender. It’s still not good enough to lift them to a playoff spot.

New York Islanders (+7500) – The Islanders second-half slide drops them into a top-three spot in the NHL Draft lottery.

New York Rangers (+110) – The Rangers goaltending tandem of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick collapses, and the Broadway Blueshirts are relegated to playing as a bottom seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Philadelphia Flyers (+3700) – Philadelphia’s luck runs out, and they miss out on the playoffs entirely.

Pittsburgh Penguins (+1800) – Led by Sidney Crosby, the Pens march up the standings, but they remain unable to translate regular season success into a deep playoff run.

Washington Capitals (+15000) – Alex Ovechkin fails to crack the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career, casting doubt on his return for next season.

Central Division

Arizona Coyotes (+25000) – After two seasons of competing, the Coyotes finally out-sell the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Chicago Blackhawks (+25000) – Connor Bedard returns in time to salvage his Calder Trophy-winning season, but the Hawks continue to struggle.

Colorado Avalanche (+160) – Despite their best efforts, the Avs fall to third in the division. Not having home ice advantage costs them dearly, and Colorado is eliminated in the first round.

Dallas Stars (+260) – In an unexpected twist, the Stars emerge as the top seed in the Conference. They represent the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Minnesota Wild (+25000) – All but giving up on their offensive attack, the Wild will average less than six minutes in the attacking zone per game. Inevitably, most of their games will finish below the total.

Nashville Predators (+20000) – The Preds move on from Juuse Saros and plummet to the bottom five in the league.

St. Louis Blues (+25000) – Unable to keep pace with the teams ahead of them in the standings, the Blues have one of the biggest sell-offs at the trade deadline.

Winnipeg Jets (+140) – Connor Hellebuyck shakes off his current slump, finishing top three in Hart Trophy voting.

Pacific Division

Anaheim Ducks (+25000) – Cutter Gauthier joins the Ducks toward the end of the season, giving Ducks fans a taste of just how good things will be next season.

Calgary Flames (+25000) – Craig Conroy becomes the NHL’s favorite trade partner, moving on from all of his predecessor’s missteps.

Edmonton Oilers (+195) – The Oilers don’t lose another regular season game but are swept out of the playoffs in the opening round.

Los Angeles Kings (+2200) – Todd McLellan leads the Kings on a resurgent second half, finally earning the Jack Adams Trophy that has eluded him throughout his career.

San Jose Sharks (+25000) – The San Jose Sharks win the draft lottery, trading away the top selection for an NHL-ready pool of prospects.

Seattle Kraken (+25000) – The Kraken ascend into a playoff spot, replicating last year’s postseason successes.

Vancouver Canucks (-125) – Vancouver falters in the second half. Nevertheless, Thatcher Demko is crowned the Vezina Trophy winner and J.T. Miller is named a Hart Trophy finalist.

Vegas Golden Knights (+550) – Everyone recognizes Mark Stone and Jack Eichel for the villains they are, setting off the Golden Knights’ heel turn.

