Should the Eagles be Concerned with the Play of Jalen Hurts?

Talking about Jalen Hurts and his NFL journey with the Philadelphia Eagles brings up a mix of emotions and perspectives. Last year, there was a lot of talk about him not being 100% in the playoffs due to injury. Fast forward to this year, and the narrative has shifted quite a bit.

Reflecting on last night’s playoff game, it’s notable that Baker Mayfield out-rushed Hurts, which is pretty telling. Mayfield isn’t known for his rushing prowess, so this comparison raises some eyebrows about Hurts’s sense of urgency on the field. There’s also been chatter about a video showing Hurts avoiding a block â€“ not a great look for a quarterback, especially one with his athletic ability.

Let’s talk about the contract. The Eagles handed Hurts a whopping $255 million deal after what many saw as a single good year facilitated by a relatively easy schedule. Now, he’s locked in for another four years, which some might see as a risky move considering the mixed performances we’ve seen.

However, it’s important to note that Hurts’s issues aren’t beyond repair. While his performance hasn’t consistently matched the expectations of a star quarterback, his athletic prowess is undeniable. The key lies in proper guidance and coaching. For instance, when Shane Steichen was directing him, there seemed to be more structure and less chaos.

The Eagles’ decision to bring in Brian Johnson as an offensive coordinator was an interesting one. Johnson, a familiar face to Hurts since their Houston days, made a significant leap from coordinating at the University of Utah to the NFL. This move raises questions about whether it’s the right fit for an NFL team with high aspirations.

Analyzing Hurts’s recent performance, especially the lack of rushing attempts in crucial games, indicates a possible lack of passion and urgency â€“ aspects vital for a leading NFL quarterback. It’s a point of concern for the Eagles and something that needs addressing if they are to make the most out of their investment in Hurts.

While Jalen Hurts has shown flashes of brilliance and is undoubtedly talented, there’s a growing sense that more needs to be done to harness his potential fully. Whether it’s the coaching, the strategy, or Hurts’s own approach to the game, the Eagles have some work to do to ensure that their hefty investment pays off.

