Warren Sharp has High Expectations for Texans’ C.J. Stroud vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are set to collide tonight in a battle for a wild-card spot in the AFC. Where are there edges to be found in this matchup?

SportsGrid football analyst Warren Sharp fills you in.

Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has had a sensational first season in the league. Entering Week 18 against the Colts, Stroud has thrown for 3,844 yards, 21 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 147 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. Those numbers would be even better if Stroud hadn’t missed multiple starts due to a concussion.

According to Sharp, Stroud has a juicy matchup against the Colts in this regular-season finale.

“CJ Stroud faces the defense of the Indianapolis Colts. He’s going to find a lot to like. First of all, they play cover three at by far the highest rate in the NFL. That’s a great thing for Stroud because he absolutely destroys cover three. He ranks number one in the following metrics against cover three. No. 1 in EPA per attempt. No. 3 in success rate. No. 2 in yards per attempt and No. 1 in percentage of attempts that gain 15 plus yards.”

Through the air, the Colts continue to be a team that Stroud can exploit.

“The Indianapolis Colts also are very passive. They don’t blitz a lot, they don’t get a lot of pressure, and Stroud has the second-highest splits positively when he does not get pressure against no-pressure defense. He’s No. 2 in EPA, No. 7 in success, and No. 3 in yards per attempt that drops all the way down to No. 27 in EPA, 35 in success rate, and No. 30 in yards per attempt when he is pressured.”

Sharp believes Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins are in for a big night.

