Which Tight Ends are Worth Rostering in Week 18 DFS?

In the ever-evolving landscape of NFL football, fantasy enthusiasts are always on the lookout for hidden gems that can elevate their lineups. In this article, we’ll uncover two such talents in the tight end position: Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride. Both players have been making waves in the fantasy world, and we’ll explore their potential value and how they can impact your betting strategy.

Sam LaPorta: A Rising Star

Sam LaPorta has emerged as a shining star in the tight end position, offering an exciting blend of talent and opportunity. With a price tag of $7300 on FanDuel and $6200 on DraftKings, LaPorta is a cost-effective option that has consistently delivered strong performances. Let’s dive deeper into what makes him a valuable asset for fantasy managers.

Consistency and Explosiveness

LaPorta’s fantasy journey began with a bang in Week 1, and he has maintained his impressive form ever since. Currently, he holds the title of TE1 in terms of total cumulative fantasy points, even surpassing the likes of Travis Kelce. His ability to contribute consistently, such as his seven receptions on 12 targets for 84 yards last week, makes him a valuable part of his team’s offense.

Ups and Downs of Tight Ends

Tight ends are known for their streaky performances, and LaPorta is no exception. While he has had some explosive games, he has also experienced quieter stretches. However, his overall contribution to the team’s offense and fantasy value cannot be ignored.

Trey McBride: The Budget-Friendly Option

For those seeking a budget-friendly tight end option with substantial upside, Trey McBride is worth a look. Priced at $6700 on FanDuel and $6000 on DraftKings, McBride offers an affordable alternative to more expensive players. Let’s explore why he has caught the attention of fantasy managers.

Consistent Target Share

One of McBride’s standout features is his consistent involvement in his team’s passing game. Averaging nine targets over the last six weeks, he provides a reliable source of potential fantasy points. Tight ends who consistently receive targets are valuable assets in fantasy football.

A Flex-Worthy Option

McBride’s versatility allows fantasy managers to consider him as a flex option, a rare occurrence for tight ends. This flexibility provides an opportunity to maximize your lineup’s potential by using him strategically.

Conclusion

Sam LaPorta and Trey McBride are two tight ends who have become valuable assets in the world of fantasy football. Whether you’re building your fantasy lineup or strategizing your bets, these players offer unique opportunities to enhance your chances of success. Tight ends may have their ups and downs, but the consistent contribution of LaPorta and the budget-friendly potential of McBride make them names to watch closely. So, as you embark on your fantasy football journey and consider your betting options, remember the potential impact of these tight end gems in your quest for victory.

