Who Will Finish T-5 to T-20 at the PGA’s Tournament of Champions?

As the Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off with a 59-man field, the opportunity for top 20 finishes becomes more enticing for golf bettors. Let’s break down some key players and their odds for top-5, top-10, and top-20 finishes, providing insight into smart betting choices.

Top 5 Finish Picks

Scottie Scheffler at +130: A formidable contender, Scheffler is a smart pick for a top-5 finish. While his outright favorite odds at +550 don’t carry enough value for the risk, this top-five number is a better choice. His consistent high-level play makes him a solid bet for finishing among the top.

Max Homa at +280: Homa’s past performances at this event make him a noteworthy pick for a top-5 finish. His ability to perform well in this specific tournament environment is a significant factor.

Top 10 Finish Picks

Ludvig Aberg at +140: As one of the hottest players in the last six months, Aberg presents a strong case for a top-10 finish. His recent form is hard to ignore, making him a compelling pick at these odds.

Tony Finau at +260: Finau, known for his powerful game, is well-suited for this course. If his putting is on point, he’s likely to finish in the top 10.

Top 20 Finish Picks

Jason Day at +120: Day, finding his game recently, is an interesting choice. His resurgence makes him a viable candidate for a top-20 finish.

Harris English at +140: As a former winner of this tournament, English is a favorable choice for at least a top-20 finish. His experience and past success here provide a solid basis for this bet.

Eric Cole at +140: Cole, frequently coming close last year, is poised for success. His performances indicate a potential breakthrough, making him a solid pick for a top-20 finish.

Tom Hoge at +280: Doubling up on Hoge for a top-20 finish seems like a wise move, considering his ability to score well in birdie-favorable courses like this one.

Matt Wallace at +270: Wallace’s recent impressive form on the DP World Tour makes him a sleeper pick for a top-20 finish. His performance in recent tournaments indicates he could carry that momentum into this event.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions presents a unique betting landscape with its limited field. Bettors should consider players like Scheffler, Homa, Finau, and Day for higher finishes, while English, Hoge, Wallace, and Cole offer value for top 20 finishes. The key is balancing the understanding of the players’ recent forms, their compatibility with the course, and the overall dynamics of the tournament.

