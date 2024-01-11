Will Key Injuries Derail the Eagles in Tampa vs. the Bucs?

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and the weather forecast calls for rain throughout the game. While there won’t be any high winds to contend with, the precipitation could add an interesting twist to this NFL playoff matchup.

The Eagles have melted in the last six weeks to the point where Nick Sirianni is not turning white. He’s turning gray. The Eagles have faced a barrage of criticism from both the media and fans and the blame has been spread across the team.

Warren Sharp, SportsGrid’s prominent NFL analyst, weighed in on Philadelphia’s recent struggles.

One factor that could play a crucial role in this game is the health of the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been dealing with an issue on his middle finger, and although he’s expected to play, questions linger about his performance. Warren Sharp expressed his concern, pointing out past instances where similar injuries affected quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert, even if it was on their non-throwing hand. The rain could exacerbate these challenges, making exchanges with the center and handing the ball off to running backs less smooth.

Sharp also highlighted the Eagles’ injury-riddled wide receiver corps, stating, “Who is he going to be throwing it to?” AJ Brown didn’t practice, and while DeVonta Smith participated in full practice, he won’t be at 100%. The Buccaneers are well aware of these weaknesses and are likely to send pressure Hurts’ way, just as they did when they faced off earlier this season, blitzing him on 58% of his dropbacks.

Jalen Hurts has shown significant splits when facing blitzes compared to non-blitz situations. These blitzes could pose even more problems for the Eagles’ passing game with adverse weather conditions. As a result, the Eagles may need to rely heavily on their run game to carry them through.

Now, let’s look at the betting odds for this intriguing matchup. While the Eagles face adversity on multiple fronts, they still have a fighting chance as -3-point road favorites. Bettors should keep a close eye on the evolving odds as game day approaches, as they may present opportunities to capitalize on the uncertainties surrounding Hurts’ performance in the rain and the impact of the Eagles’ injuries on their offensive game plan.

The Eagles vs. Buccaneers game promises to be a fascinating battle, with weather conditions and player health adding layers of complexity. As sports enthusiasts gear up for this showdown, the betting odds and predictions will undoubtedly evolve. Stay tuned for the latest updates and consider the various factors at play when making your wagers on this high-stakes NFL matchup.

