Will the Reinvigorated Steelers Cover vs. the Resting Ravens?

This Saturday, the NFL stage is set for a riveting confrontation as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Baltimore Ravens. The matchup carries an intriguing twist, given the current dynamics of both teams.

Steelers vs. Ravens Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Steelers -3.5 (-110) | Ravens +3.5 (-110)

Steelers -3.5 (-110) | Ravens +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Steelers (-178) | Ravens (+150)

Steelers (-178) | Ravens (+150) Total: OVER 36.5 (-112) | UNDER 36.5 (-108)

Somewhat surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers are emerging as a -3.5-point favorite. This shift in odds reflects Pittsburgh’s recent resurgence to their early-season form, contrasting with their mid-season slump.

Team Dynamics:

Baltimore Ravens : Having clinched their playoff position with the number one seed and home-field advantage in the AFC, the Ravens face no pressure regarding their postseason destiny. However, the prospect of resting key players like Lamar Jackson , who has battled injuries, looms large. With playoff security, the Ravens might prioritize health over a regular-season finale victory. Tyler Huntley , the backup quarterback, might lead the charge, supported by secondary weapons.

: Having clinched their playoff position with the number one seed and home-field advantage in the AFC, the Ravens face no pressure regarding their postseason destiny. However, the prospect of resting key players like , who has battled injuries, looms large. With playoff security, the Ravens might prioritize health over a regular-season finale victory. , the backup quarterback, might lead the charge, supported by secondary weapons. Pittsburgh Steelers: In contrast, the Steelers find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. Their recent form suggests a resurgence, but the challenge lies in covering the -3.5-point spread against a formidable rival.

Key Players and Stats:

Baltimore Ravens : The focus will be on Tyler Huntley and how effectively he can steer the offense in Jackson’s likely absence. The Ravens’ defense, even with backups, is expected to pose significant challenges to the Steelers’ offense.

: The focus will be on and how effectively he can steer the offense in Jackson’s likely absence. The Ravens’ defense, even with backups, is expected to pose significant challenges to the Steelers’ offense. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterback Mason Rudolph faces navigating the Ravens’ robust defense. The Steelers’ ability to break through Baltimore’s defensive line will be critical for their success.

Prediction

While the Ravens play without their postseason fate at stake, the intensity of this rivalry cannot be underestimated. Historically, games between these two teams have been closely contested, often decided by narrow margins. Even with a second-string lineup, Baltimore is expected to put up a formidable fight, potentially making it challenging for the Steelers to cover. A close, low-scoring game is anticipated, echoing the usual nail-biting encounters of this storied rivalry. In this high-stakes game, the edge might lean slightly toward the Steelers, getting the win, but Baltimore on the spread. Given Pittsburgh’s playoff urgency, expect a tough, hard-fought battle befitting the storied history of this rivalry.

