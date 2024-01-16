Will the Rested Ravens Roll Over the Texans on Saturday?

All right, let’s dive into this weekend’s NFL action. The matchup between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens is shaping up to be quite the spectacle. Despite the general expectation for noncompetitive games, we know the NFL always has a way of surprising us.

Starting with the Ravens, they’re heading into this game as 8.5-point favorites over the Texans. Fresh off a bye week, the Ravens are well-rested and ready to roll. On the other hand, Houston’s performance against Cleveland was nothing short of impressive, despite Joe Flacco’s meltdown contributing to their victory.

The big question for Houston is whether CJ Stroud can continue his remarkable run and keep the game tight or even pull off a stunning upset in Baltimore. However, my gut says that’s a tall order. Among the games with larger spreads this weekend, this one has the potential for a lopsided result, and that’s no knock on the Texans or Stroud’s achievements, including clinching the AFC South under the leadership of DeMeco Ryans.

But let’s not forget, despite their past playoff hiccups, the Ravens are coming in with a vengeance. They’ve had an extra week to strategize and recall their Week 1 encounter with Houston, where they effectively contained Stroud. Sure, that was Stroud’s NFL debut, but even then, the Baltimore offense, particularly Lamar Jackson, wasn’t at its best.

Now, if we assume both teams have evolved since then, with Baltimore’s offense improving and Stroud set to score more than in their first matchup, it might seem like a close game is on the cards. But, considering the strides Baltimore’s defense has made and how they match up against Houston, the lean is towards this being more one-sided. If there’s a blowout brewing this week, my bet’s on it happening in this game.

