Your Ultimate NFL Week 18 Betting Guide with Picks, Props, & SGPs

Consider the significant historical aspects as the NFL wraps up its 104th regular season.

With one week left, 20 teams are still vying for the Super Bowl, equaling the number from 2006 and marking the highest in the past 41 years since 1982, which saw a record 22 teams in contention.

Five playoff spots are yet to be secured, the highest number going into the final week since 2020 when there were seven. Four division titles remain up for grabs, matching the highest number entering the last game of the season from 2014. Continuing a 14-year tradition, the NFL has scheduled all 16 games in the previous week as division matchups.

As the NFL approaches the end of an exciting regular season, make sure you’re ready for the action. Of the 16 games this week, 14 feature teams still in the playoff hunt, and 13 games will impact the playoff lineup.

And it’s just 40 days until Super Bowl LVIII!

Week 18 NFL Previews & Best Bets

Los Angeles Rams’ running back Kyren Williams has amassed 1,144 rushing yards this season, ranking second in the NFL, trailing only the San Frnacisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, who leads with 1,459 yards. Additionally, Williams is tied for third in the league with 15 scrimmage touchdowns.

Last week, wideout Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders impressively caught 13 passes for 126 yards and scored two touchdowns. This achievement marks his eighth career game with at least 10 receptions, 125 receiving yards, and two touchdown catches, surpassing Antonio Brown’s record (seven) for the highest number of such games in NFL history. Furthermore, Adams has recorded 17 games with at least 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, equaling Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens’ tally of 17, which is the fifth-highest in NFL history. This record is only surpassed by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (27), Randy Moss (26), Marvin Harrison (22), and Don Hutson (18).

Week 18 NFL National Game of the Week: Bills @ Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills are on the brink of clinching the AFC East title for the fourth consecutive year with a victory, tying for the NFL’s second-longest current win streak (four games). QB Josh Allen is close to setting records for rushing TDs by a QB, and RB James Cook ranks third in NFL scrimmage yards since Week 10. WR Stefon Diggs and rookie TE Dalton Kinkaid are also making significant impacts.

The Miami Dolphins, leading the NFL in total and scoring offense, can secure their first division title since 2008 with a win. QB Tua Tagovailoa is close to joining Dan Marino as the only ‘Phins with 4,500 passing yards and 30 TD passes, while RBs Raheem Mostert (NFL high 21 TDs) and De’Von Achane (leads rookies with 10 TDs) are touchdown makers. WR Tyreek Hill is on track for a record-breaking season.

NFL Saturday Doubleheader: Ravens-Steelers

NFL 1:00 Sunday Slate: Jags-Titans | Bengals-Browns | Bucs-Panthers | Jets-Patriots

NFL 4:25 Sunday Slate: Cowboys-Commanders | Rams-49ers | Eagles-Giants | Bears-Packers