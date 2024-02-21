CBB SGP: +1080 Florida Gators @ Alabama Crimson Tide

We have another strong slate of college basketball games ahead tonight. We worked up an ultimate same-game parlay for a high-flying and electrifying clash in the SEC between the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide. Valued at +1080, let’s ride.



Walter Clayton Jr. has had at least 16.5 points in five of his last six games, which stands out in a game with a projected total of 174.5, but I’m looking at the most tonight is his recent shot volume. Over the past two games, he has combined for 33 field goal attempts, the most in any two-game stretch this season, so if we get between 15-18 attempts from the field, I expect we’ll be in pretty good shape to cash this leg.

We’ll look to double up in the Gators’ backcourt with the over on Zyon Pullin’s over of 15.5 here, which he has cashed in five of the last six games. Pullin leads the Gators in minutes per game, so assuming we get a full workload from him tonight, we’ll be in a great position to go 2-0 with the Gators to start the parlay.

Mark Sears has had at least 21 points in eight straight games, and while we need 23 from him tonight, given that tonight will be a fantastic atmosphere in Tuscaloosa, I trust that the Crimson Tide’s best player can find another bucket somewhere along the line to get us to 23 points. Last season against the Gators, Sears had 19 points while sharing the floor with Brandon Miller, so as the lead guy, I’d be shocked if he doesn’t eclipse 25 tonight.

It’s hard to pinpoint someone to take the under on tonight since the projected total of this game is so high, but I’ll sum this leg up to me trusting Grant Nelson the least. He’s only averaged about 21 minutes per game over his last four games, scoring under 10.5 points in three of those contests. I’m not too worried about the one game where he went over as he attempted a staggering 12 free throws, which won’t happen again. There’s no reason to anticipate some minutes increase for him tonight, so back the under.

