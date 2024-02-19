CBB SGP: +1100 Iowa State Cyclones @ Houston Cougars

Without NBA action tonight, we’re heading to the Big 12 for what should be an excellent matchup between two of the top ten teams in the nation as the Houston Cougars host the Iowa State Cyclones. To get you some action on the game, we worked up a +1100 ultimate same-game parlay.

Let’s dive into it.

We’re targeting Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert to surpass 12.5 points for us tonight, which he has done in seven of his last nine games. Houston is arguably the best team in the entire country, especially on the perimeter, but Gilbert’s recent production is too strong for me to ignore. I believe this game will be close since Iowa State has looked very strong as of late, so Gilbert’s production will be necessary to keep this game in check on Houston’s home floor. Plus, after Iowa State took down Houston in their previous matchup, I don’t expect them to come into this game playing scared.

I get that Iowa State’s scoring props are a bit lower tonight due to how much respect is given to Houston’s defense, but Milan Momcilovic’s line is egregiously too low. All he needs is nine points tonight to cash his over, which he has done in 21 of 25 games this season, including an 11-point outing against Houston. That’s good enough for me.

Since Jamal Shead’s 14-point performance against Iowa State back in early January, he’s attempted nearly 15 field goal attempts per game, and in that stretch, he’s exceeded 15 points in seven of 11 games. Iowa State is stout defensively in the paint, so we’ll bank on Shead giving us 15 tonight, knowing that he’ll need to put up extra volume from deep to best attack the Iowa State defense.

Carrying over how we’re approaching the Houston offense tonight, we’ll look to target J’Wan Roberts to go under 9.5 points tonight. He had six points against Iowa State previously, so I’m comfortable riding out our correlation here.

