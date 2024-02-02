Coach Young’s All-Time Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

When discussing the all-time greatest starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers, there are several iconic NBA players who have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. Let’s take a closer look at these legends who have donned the Sixers’ jersey over the years.

Hal Greer – Shooting Guard

Career Accomplishments: 10-time All-Star, NBA Champion

Hal Greer was a dynamic shooting guard and a cornerstone of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 1960s. A Hall of Famer, Greer consistently contributed an impressive 19.2 points per game. Although his teams faced formidable opponents like the Boston Celtics, Greer’s scoring prowess and leadership were crucial in establishing the Sixers as a force to be reckoned with.

Allen Iverson – Point Guard

Career Accomplishments: NBA MVP, 11-time All-Star, 4-time Scoring Champ

Allen Iverson, known as “The Answer,” revolutionized the point guard position with his unique style of play. Despite being undersized, Iverson’s streetball-inspired 1-on-1 skills made him one of the most electrifying players in NBA history. His crossover dribble and fearless scoring mentality often left defenders baffled. Iverson’s contributions extend beyond statistics; he brought a cultural shift to the game itself.

Julius Erving (Dr. J) – Small Forward

Career Accomplishments: NBA MVP, NBA Champion, 16-time All-Star

Julius Erving, or “Dr. J,” soared to legendary status with his dazzling athleticism and versatility at the small forward position. He played a pivotal role in leading the 76ers to an NBA championship in 1983. Dr. J’s aerial acrobatics and scoring ability earned him multiple accolades, firmly establishing his place among the all-time greats.

Charles Barkley – Power Forward

Career Accomplishments: NBA MVP, 11-time All-Star, Hall of Famer

Charles Barkley, one of the most charismatic and dominant power forwards in NBA history, donned the Sixers’ jersey with pride. His ability to shoot, lead fast breaks, and showcase his athleticism made him a fan favorite. Barkley’s tenacity on the court and impressive list of achievements solidify his position in the all-time starting lineup.

Wilt Chamberlain – Center

Career Accomplishments: 2-time NBA Champion, 13-time All-Star, NBA Finals MVP, Hall of Famer

Completing the lineup is none other than the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, often regarded as one of the most dominant players in basketball history. Chamberlain’s statistical achievements are awe-inspiring, with career averages of 27.6 points per game and a staggering 22.9 rebounds per game. He secured two NBA championships during his illustrious career and left an indelible mark on the sport as a 76er.

This all-time starting lineup is a testament to the rich history of the Philadelphia 76ers and the extraordinary talents that have graced their ranks. These players have not only earned their place in the franchise’s lore but have also made significant contributions to the broader landscape of basketball, solidifying their legacies as some of the greatest players the game has ever seen.

