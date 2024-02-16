Final Four Odds, Analysis and Picks: Ben Stevens Likes a Big 12 Contender

SportsGrid’s Ben Stevens has unveiled his picks for college basketball‘s Final Four with a keen insight into his betting strategy and analytical approach to the selections.

Top 5 Final Four Odds at FanDuel

Connecticut: +135

Purdue: +160

Houston: +210

Arizona: +240

Tennessee: +330

Stevens has already wagered on three out of the four teams, hinting at the possibility of betting on the fourth. He shared, “I have wagers on three of the four teams, potentially the fourth and final with the North Carolina Tar Heels (+450).”

His confidence extends to Purdue (+160) and Auburn (+340), where he holds tickets for them to win the national championship, alongside a specific bet on Houston reaching the Final Four. Stevens elaborated on his rationale, stating, “I have a Purdue and Auburn ticket to win a national championship and I have Houston to reach the final four.” The Boilermakers sit at +700 to win it all, while the Tigers are at +1700.

Stevens attributes Houston’s strong potential to the leadership of their head coach, noting, “The Cougs have the pedigree under Kelvin Sampson right now.” In the case of Auburn, he points out their unique position in KenPom metrics, highlighting a minimal gap between their offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency. “Auburn, in terms of the metrics, has the least amount of separation in terms of offensive efficiency and their defensive efficiency,” he explains.

The significance of the KenPom metrics in forecasting March Madness outcomes is a focal point for Stevens. “Numbers, we’ll get into this when the bracket is released on Selection Sunday and we forecast March madness,” Stevens promises.

Moreover, Stevens underscores the importance of a team’s performance in both offensive and defensive efficiency as a precursor to their success in the tournament. He cites a compelling trend, “But there are very strong trends that as you look at the metrics, a National Champion in the last decade, 15 years has ranked in the top 11 of both offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency entering the Big Dance.”

Stevens’s methodology combines statistical analysis with keen observation, offering a comprehensive view of his Final Four selections. His analytical approach, supported by historical trends and efficiency metrics, provides a solid foundation for his predictions as the excitement for March Madness builds.

