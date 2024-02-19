Fire Rick Pitino! Ferrall and Coach Young Urge St. Johns to Can ‘Old Geezer Coach’

The tenure of Rick Pitino at St. John’s has sparked considerable debate around college basketball circles, with voices like SportsGrid’s Scott Ferrall and Coach Young leading the charge for a change in leadership.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Ferrall doesn’t mince words when he says, “Pitino’s washed up. He came to Saint John’s and took the job. He should have stayed at Iona, where he was perfect. At Saint John’s, he can’t win.” The crux of Ferrall’s argument lies in Pitino’s inability to translate his previous successes to his current role, coupled with a tendency to “complain about everything” from the facilities to broader issues within college sports.

Echoing Ferrall’s sentiments, Coach Young doesn’t hold back in his critique, either. He emphasizes that Pitino had complete control over the recruitment process, bringing in players like Daniss Jenkins and getting Joel Soriano to stay, yet failed to make a significant impact. “He complains about the facilities, he complains about NIL, he complains about what â€” the sky is blue,” Young notes, highlighting a pattern of excuses rather than accountability. Most damningly, Young accuses Pitino of undermining his own team: “You threw your kids under the bus. Have fun trying to get a big-time recruit ever again.”

Check Out SportsGrid’s College Basketball Best Bets for Mon. Feb. 19 Here.

The consensus between Ferrall and Young is clear: Pitino’s approach at St. John’s has been far from adequate, marred by a culture of complaints and a lack of significant progress. Ferrall’s labeling of Pitino as an “Old Geezer coach” who “gotta go” encapsulates the frustration felt by observers. The call for Pitino’s dismissal is grounded in believing that he has done a “terrible job” while at St. John’s, a sentiment echoed by Coach Young’s stark agreement.

This criticism is not just about win-loss records; it reflects leadership, accountability, and the ability to foster a positive, forward-moving environment for a collegiate basketball program. The voices calling for change at St. John’s argue that for the program to progress, a new direction is necessary, one that moves away from the controversy and stagnation that have marked Pitino’s tenure.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Whether Patino is axed by Wednesday remains to be seen, but the Red Storm have a game meeting at Georgetown with the Hoyas regardless. Betting odds aren’t posted yet but keep an eye out for all the college hoops lines on Tuesday.