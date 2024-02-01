Is Dan Quinn the Right Choice as Commanders Head Coach?

In a move that marks the conclusion of the NFL‘s head coaching hiring spree, the Washington Commanders have officially secured the services of Dan Quinn as their new head coach. With all available head coaching positions now filled, Washington brought Quinn on board after their initial pursuit of Ben Johnson from the Detroit Lions didn’t materialize. Johnson opted to remain in Detroit as the offensive coordinator.

Dan Quinn, who previously served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, notably led the team to a Super Bowl appearance. However, the memory of that Super Bowl is bittersweet for Quinn and Atlanta fans, as they fell victim to an epic comeback led by Tom Brady.

Quinn has spent the last few years as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. However, the question on many minds is whether his appointment represents a fresh start or a continuation of the status quo for Washington.

One prevailing sentiment is that the Commanders, who hold the second overall pick in the upcoming draft and are likely to select a quarterback, should have considered hiring an offensive-minded coach. The choice of a head coach often significantly impacts the development of a young quarterback, making it crucial to have the right offensive leadership in place.

Some observers have expressed reservations about the move, suggesting it might resemble a recycled approach rather than a fresh direction for the franchise. Others were surprised that Dan Quinn did not secure the head coaching job in Seattle, where Pete Carroll‘s departure left an opening.

Despite any doubts, there’s no denying Quinn’s pedigree as a coordinator. His stint with the Dallas Cowboys saw their defense garner attention, with some even arguing that his defensive unit was superior to the much-hyped Dallas offense. Quinn’s ability to lead a defense is well-documented, and it remains to be seen whether he can successfully transition to a head coaching role once again.

Dan Quinn’s appointment as the head coach of the Washington Commanders has raised questions and sparked discussions among football enthusiasts. With a young, talented roster and the imminent arrival of a new quarterback, the Commanders will hope that Quinn’s leadership can propel them to new heights and bring fresh energy to the franchise. As the NFL offseason progresses, all eyes will be on Washington to see how this coaching decision shapes their future.

The Commanders are not expected to be very competitive next season. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington near the bottom of the odds board at +15000 to win next year’s Super Bowl.

