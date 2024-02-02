Is There a Super Bowl Cover Curse on Lombardi Trophy Winners?

As anticipation builds for Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers (12-5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) find themselves on the grandest stage of NFL football.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -2.5 (-105) | Chiefs +2.5 (-115)

49ers -2.5 (-105) | Chiefs +2.5 (-115) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Recent statistics suggest a challenging path for the 49ers to cover the spread. Since 2003, teams with superior regular season records have only covered the spread once in 15 Super Bowl matchups.

However, the dynamics of the game can shift in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. It’s worth keeping an eye on any developments that could alter the odds and expectations.

Currently, the 49ers hold a 2.5-point favorite status on FanDuel. While covering the spread may pose a challenge, San Francisco fans can take solace in the jersey color they’ll be wearing. Notably, 16 out of the last 19 Super Bowl champions have donned white jerseys. In this game, the 49ers (wearing white) are part of that tradition, adding a touch of superstition to the matchup.

Considering these factors, some experts may suggest the Chiefs cover the spread, while fans and bettors might lean toward the 49ers on the money line. Super Bowl LVIII promises to be a thrilling contest, and as history has shown, anything can happen on football’s biggest stage. Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the game!

