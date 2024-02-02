Jalen Brunson is Pushing His NBA MVP and Knicks Futures Odds

When you think about the NBA‘s Most Valuable Player race, it’s natural for names like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo to come to mind. However, if you take a closer look at who’s been the most valuable to their team, especially when their team is performing exceptionally well, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks should be in the conversation. Let’s delve into why Brunson’s MVP odds deserve more attention.

Top 5 NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel

Brunson’s Outstanding Contribution

Jalen Brunson’s impact on the Knicks this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. He’s not just a player; he’s a force of nature. Brunson consistently carries the team on his shoulders, regardless of who else is on the court. In last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, with Julius Randle still sidelined, Brunson stepped up and single-handedly led the Knicks to a comeback victory with a game-high 40 points.

Sure, Donte DiVincenzo had a solid game, and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed with his rebounds and defensive plays, but Brunson was the linchpin. Hartenstein might have resembled a rebounding machine, even blocking shots left and right, but Brunson’s presence was undeniable.

All-Star Worthy Season

Jalen Brunson’s performance this season is nothing short of All-Star caliber. In fact, he deserves to be a starter in the All-Star game. Although his current status as a reserve is a great accomplishment, it’s only fair to acknowledge that he’s been playing at a level that surpasses expectations.

Dallas Mavericks fans might still lament the decision to let him go, but for the Knicks, he’s pure gold. The Garden in New York City adores him, with chants of “MVP” ringing out every time he takes the court. Brunson consistently lights up the scoreboard with his scoring prowess, posting numerous 40-point games this season.

Part of a Winning Crew

Brunson is not alone in his quest for success. He’s part of a Villanova alumni crew on the Knicks with DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and Ryan Arcdiacono. Together, they’ve turned the team into winners in the NBA. Their chemistry and camaraderie have been evident on the court, contributing to the Knicks’ surge in the standings.

New York Knicks Futures Odds at FanDuel

NBA Championship Winner: +2100

Eastern Conference Winner: +650

51.5 Regular Season Wins: O (-140) | U (+114)

Jalen Brunson’s MVP odds should not be underestimated. He’s a true showman, a vital piece of the New York Knicks puzzle, and a player who consistently delivers in clutch moments. With his stellar performances and undeniable impact on the team, he has made a compelling case for being recognized as one of the league’s most valuable players. So, keep an eye on those bold MVP odds for Jalen Brunson; they might just surprise you.

