Joining Shaquille O’Neal: Top 5 NBA Players to Wear No. 32

As Shaquille O’Neal is set to become the first Orlando Magic player to have his number retired by the organization tonight, it got us thinking about other greats to wear No. 32.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Before we get there, interestingly enough, Shaq almost started his NBA career as a 33. Veteran Terry Catledge already wore Shaq’s preferred number for Orlando when O’Neal came out of LSU after wearing 33 in college. While an agreement was apparently in place when Shaq was drafted, Catledge later changed his mind about giving up his number. According to Shaq on Inside the NBA, the reason he didn’t get the number was clear, “Because punk a** Terry Catledge tried to make me pay 50,000 dollars.”

Instead of pressing the issue, O’Neal stuck with his high school number of 32 to avoid any tension in the locker room. As far as we can see, only one other player in NBA history did the number more justice than Shaq, and he tops our list.

1. Magic Johnson: 13 Seasons Wearing No. 32

In a time when the NBA was fledging with popularity at the gate and with viewership, Magic Johnson is credited as one of the players who brought the league back to life. He led the Showtime Lakers to five NBA championships from 1980 to 1988, winning Finals MVP thrice. Magic also captured the league MVP three times and was a 12-time All-Star.

At 6’9″, Johnson revolutionized the point guard position, proving bigger players could run an offense. He led the league in assists four times and is one of just seven players in league history to eclipse 10,000 assists in his career. Magic holds the NBA record for most APG at 11.2.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a player that played the point guard position better than Magic Johnson.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

2. Shaquille O’Neal: 9 Seasons Wearing No. 32

While Shaquille O’Neal may have done most of his damage wearing No. 34 for the LA Lakers, the blueprint started in Orlando with No. 32. O’Neal burst onto the scene, winning Rookie of the Year in 1993 after leading the league in blocks (3.5 BPG) and rebounds (13.9 RPG) while averaging 23.4 points per game.

While he only spent four seasons in the Magic Kingdom, O’Neal made an unforgettable imprint on Orlando. He’s all over the franchise record book, ranking second with 27.2 PPG, first with 2.8 BPG, and second with 12.5 RPG.

Shaq went on to win his only MVP in LA in 2000, along with three Finals MVPs and three titles with the Lakers. The 15-time All-Star added his last NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

The Diesel is one of the most dominant centers of all time.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Guide for Tues. Feb. 13 Here.

3. Karl Malone: 18 Seasons Wearing No. 32

Karl Malone was selected 13th overall by the Utah Jazz in the 1985 NBA Draft and immediately became an impact player. Utah’s No. 32 definitely tops our list for wearing the jersey longest for one team, as Malone played 18 seasons for the Jazz. He is undeniably the best player in franchise history, littering the team’s record book.

Malone is tops among all Jazz players in minutes played (53,479), total rebounds (14,601), points (36,374) and win shares (230.3).

The Mailman is a two-time league MVP, 12-time All-Star, and widely regarded as one of the best power forwards ever to play the game.

4. Kevin McHale: 13 Seasons Wearing No. 32

Not only did Kevin McHale battle in the paint with Karl Malone a time or two, but like the Mailman, he also wore No. 32 for just one franchise. McHale spent his entire 13-season career with the Boston Celtics after being drafted by them third overall in the 1980 NBA Draft.

Considered one of the best sixth men in league history, McHale won the league’s top bench player award in 1984 and 1985. He also helped Boston win three NBA championships around that time and was an integral part of those title-winning teams.

McHale was a seven-time All-Star and an elite defender, being named to the league’s all-defensive first time three times and the second unit three times.

His No. 32 is in the rafters in Boston, and McHale was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

5. Julius Erving: 5 ABA Seasons Wearing No. 32

While it may seem like Julius Erving is lower on this list than he should be, it has nothing to do with his basketball resume. The knock for our purposes is that Erving picked up No. 6 when he made the jump to the NBA and the Philadelphia 76ers in 1976. Before the merger with the NBA, Dr. J tore up the ABA wearing No. 32 for the Virginia Squires and New York Nets.

Erving is one of the best players in ABA history, winning 3 MVPs, 2 Playoff MVPs, and two league titles. He also led the league in scoring in three of their nine years of existence.

Dr. J proved he was no small-league phenomenon, winning the NBA’s 1981 MVP, a league championship in 1983, and getting 11 All-Star nods.

The Doctor brought dunking to the mainstream and is one of the most athletically gifted players in hoops history.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.